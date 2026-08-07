John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop

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Fears among punters that Ombudsman would miss a clash with Constitution River this month were put to bed on Friday morning after joint-trainer John Gosden confirmed his four-time Group 1 winner to be in top form ahead of the Juddmonte International .

Bookmaker Coral temporarily suspended betting for the York Group 1 contest, citing "reports that all may not be quite right with Ombudsman", but the five-year-old appeared to be in outstanding condition during a morning workout on Newmarket's July course on Friday morning before his bid to become the first horse for 30 years to win back-to-back runnings of the Juddmonte International.

With William Buick away, Godolphin's star was partnered by his regular work-rider Gary Forster in a seven-and-a-half-furlong exercise with lead horse Devil's Advocate (Robert Havlin), who is likely to fulfil pacemaking duties at York on August 19.

The four-time Group 1 winner came out of the Dip in smooth fashion during his first outing on turf since beating Daryz at Royal Ascot, having been confined to all-weather surfaces due to the dry spell in Newmarket.

"Ombudsman hasn’t seen the grass since Ascot and this is just what we needed as there’s no chance of getting on it anywhere else right now," said Gosden, who trains alongside his son Thady. "He had a nice normal solid piece of work which is just what we wanted before York. He’s a pro now and doesn’t want to do anything flashy, not that we wanted it.”

Reflecting on his impressive win last time, Gosden added: "The way he quickened up at Ascot was probably his best performance, and it was a solid, evenly run race."

Ombudsman after his gallop on Friday

Ombudsman is bidding to match the exploits of Halling, who won successive Juddmonte Internationals for Saeed bin Suroor in 1995 and 1996.

He is a general 5-4 favourite for the 1m2f contest alongside Constitution River, who shortened up on Friday from a general 7-4, but Gosden warned punters against thinking it will be a match with the Coral-Eclipse winner.

"You've got an exceptional three-year-old in there, as well as ourselves, but don't forget the others in the race as people often concentrate on two horses and ignore everyone else," said Gosden.

Pacemakers have been a topic of conversation ever since Birr Castle was brought over to lead Ombudsman in last year's Juddmonte International and there will no doubt be more of the same before this month's Group 1.

“We’ll have one pacemaker in there and I’m sure Aidan will," said Gosden. "I expect a really truly run race. I can’t imagine it any other way. The race was a bit of a muddle last year as the effective pacemaker was ridden by a Japanese jockey who had never been in action at York before. Rab [Havlin] was ignored on Birr Castle. They went a good pace but still finished third.

Ombudsman streaks clear of last year's Juddmonte International field Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“I don’t see them letting pacemakers go 25 lengths in front. Our fellow picked up well and went away from them last year but I would imagine it would be a more conventional race this time. The pacemakers did a good job at Ascot last time and they didn’t get in anyone’s way, which is how it should be.”

Ombudsman will return to the Knavesmire a fresher horse than last year after connections decided against running him in last month’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, won by Constitution River, in which he finished second to Delacroix last year.

"If you think of his programme this year, he was in full training in the winter to run in Dubai in March and, as it was the 40th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup, it was important he was there," added Gosden.

"We let him down then back up for the Group 3 at Sandown, where he wasn’t fully tuned up. He’s then gone to Royal Ascot, following which we have let down again with the autumn in mind, which is why we missed the Eclipse.

"We’ll see how we are but he'll have the Champion Stakes and Breeders' Cup to consider for his autumn programme."

Juddmonte International (3.35 York, August 19)

Bet365: 5-4 Constitution River, Ombudsman, 5 Item, 10 Diamond Necklace, 14 Almaqam, 16 Benvenuto Cellini, Zaydann, 20 bar.

Read more:

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