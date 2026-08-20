Notable Speech set to clash with Lake Forest and Japanese challenger Satono Reve in City Of York Stakes - plus Ebor field confirmed

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Classic winner Notable Speech is one of 14 to stand their ground for Saturday's Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes , the feature race on the final day of the Ebor meeting.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the five-year-old son of Dubawi already holds a victory at the highest level this season, having landed the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. However, he is bidding to return to form after being a beaten favourite when sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on his last outing.

A 2,000 Guineas winner in 2024, he will face some familiar opponents, with Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony looking to continue his fine season for Lambourn trainer Ed Walker. The Night Of Thunder gelding, who has also won a Group 3 at Epsom this term, was a close fourth behind Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last month.

The William Haggas-trained Lake Forest was seen twice at Glorious Goodwood, winning the Lennox Stakes before running home in seventh in the Sussex Stakes, and will take his chance, while Zavateri is another interesting contender for Eve Johnson Houghton.

There is also an international flavour in the race, with Japanese sprinter Satono Reve , who was a nose second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the royal meeting.

Andrew Balding won this contest 12 months ago with Never So Brave, and relies on Flora Of Bermuda , whose owners Wathnan are also responsible for Paborus , who returned from a year-long layoff to win a Newcastle Group 3 last time, and Native Warrior .

Sky Bet Strensall Stakes runners and riders

Damysus James Doyle

Archivist Callum Rodriguez

Dividend Rossa Ryan

Expanded Ryan Moore

Jonquil Colin Keane

Naqeeb Ryan Sexton

Persica Sean Levey

Point Lynas Jamie Spencer

Ridari David Egan

Geryon Gary Carroll

Hankelow Clifford Lee

King Of Earth Cieren Fallon

Saber Strike Tom Marquand

Sky Bet Melrose Handicap runners and riders

Limestone Ryan Moore

Infraad Tom Marquand

Into The Light William Buick

Tierra Del Toro James Doyle

Mythical Bay Oisin Murphy

Galilean Quality Sam James

My Ballyquinn Mark Winn

Glory Road Edward Greatrex

Sharkeyboy Saffie Osborne

Who's Lope Nicola Currie

Baltic Fleet Andrew Mullen

Devil's Peak Tyler Heard

Bay of Stars Ray Dawson

Steel Raven Barry McHugh

Vantage Code Rory Cleary

Eniac Cam Hardie

Probation Harry Vigors

Sky Bet City Of York Stakes runners and riders

Lake Forest Cieren Fallon

Marvelman PJ McDonald

Native Warrior Clifford Lee

Notable Speech William Buick

Paborus James Doyle

Powerful Glory Jamie Spencer

Rogue Diplomat Harry Davies

Satono Reve Joao Moreira

Ten Bob Tony Kieran Shoemark

Flora Of Bermuda Oisin Murphy

Lifeplan Zak Wheatley

Power Blue David Egan

Puerto Rico Ryan Moore

Zavateri Charles Bishop

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap runners and riders

Opportunity James Doyle

Epic Poet Daniel Tudhope

Paradias Kieran Shoemark

Furthur Oisin Murphy

Spinning Wheel Mason Paetel

Tarriance Colin Keane

Mr Hollywood Saffie Osborne

Daiquiri Bay Rossa Ryan

Hopewell Rock Callum Rodriguez

Emit Ryan Moore

Paddy The Squire Andrew Mullen

Poetic Sound Gary Carroll

Align The Stars Daniel Muscutt

Burdett Road Harry Davies

Beylerbeyi Clifford Lee

Stressfree Mark Winn

Klassleader Tom Marquand

Ascending Oisin Orr

Square Necker David Egan

Real Dream Cieren Fallon

Circus of Rome Jamie Spencer

Love Me Tender William Buick

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