- More
Notable Speech set to clash with Lake Forest and Japanese challenger Satono Reve in City Of York Stakes - plus Ebor field confirmed
Classic winner Notable Speech is one of 14 to stand their ground for Saturday's Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, the feature race on the final day of the Ebor meeting.
Trained by Charlie Appleby, the five-year-old son of Dubawi already holds a victory at the highest level this season, having landed the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury. However, he is bidding to return to form after being a beaten favourite when sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on his last outing.
A 2,000 Guineas winner in 2024, he will face some familiar opponents, with Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony looking to continue his fine season for Lambourn trainer Ed Walker. The Night Of Thunder gelding, who has also won a Group 3 at Epsom this term, was a close fourth behind Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last month.
The William Haggas-trained Lake Forest was seen twice at Glorious Goodwood, winning the Lennox Stakes before running home in seventh in the Sussex Stakes, and will take his chance, while Zavateri is another interesting contender for Eve Johnson Houghton.
There is also an international flavour in the race, with Japanese sprinter Satono Reve, who was a nose second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the royal meeting.
Andrew Balding won this contest 12 months ago with Never So Brave, and relies on Flora Of Bermuda, whose owners Wathnan are also responsible for Paborus, who returned from a year-long layoff to win a Newcastle Group 3 last time, and Native Warrior.
Sky Bet Strensall Stakes runners and riders
Damysus James Doyle
Archivist Callum Rodriguez
Dividend Rossa Ryan
Expanded Ryan Moore
Jonquil Colin Keane
Naqeeb Ryan Sexton
Persica Sean Levey
Point Lynas Jamie Spencer
Ridari David Egan
Geryon Gary Carroll
Hankelow Clifford Lee
King Of Earth Cieren Fallon
Saber Strike Tom Marquand
Sky Bet Melrose Handicap runners and riders
Limestone Ryan Moore
Infraad Tom Marquand
Into The Light William Buick
Tierra Del Toro James Doyle
Mythical Bay Oisin Murphy
Galilean Quality Sam James
My Ballyquinn Mark Winn
Glory Road Edward Greatrex
Sharkeyboy Saffie Osborne
Who's Lope Nicola Currie
Baltic Fleet Andrew Mullen
Devil's Peak Tyler Heard
Bay of Stars Ray Dawson
Steel Raven Barry McHugh
Vantage Code Rory Cleary
Eniac Cam Hardie
Probation Harry Vigors
Sky Bet City Of York Stakes runners and riders
Lake Forest Cieren Fallon
Marvelman PJ McDonald
Native Warrior Clifford Lee
Notable Speech William Buick
Paborus James Doyle
Powerful Glory Jamie Spencer
Rogue Diplomat Harry Davies
Satono Reve Joao Moreira
Ten Bob Tony Kieran Shoemark
Flora Of Bermuda Oisin Murphy
Lifeplan Zak Wheatley
Power Blue David Egan
Puerto Rico Ryan Moore
Zavateri Charles Bishop
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap runners and riders
Opportunity James Doyle
Epic Poet Daniel Tudhope
Paradias Kieran Shoemark
Furthur Oisin Murphy
Spinning Wheel Mason Paetel
Tarriance Colin Keane
Mr Hollywood Saffie Osborne
Daiquiri Bay Rossa Ryan
Hopewell Rock Callum Rodriguez
Emit Ryan Moore
Paddy The Squire Andrew Mullen
Poetic Sound Gary Carroll
Align The Stars Daniel Muscutt
Burdett Road Harry Davies
Beylerbeyi Clifford Lee
Stressfree Mark Winn
Klassleader Tom Marquand
Ascending Oisin Orr
Square Necker David Egan
Real Dream Cieren Fallon
Circus of Rome Jamie Spencer
Love Me Tender William Buick
Read these next:
'He could prove a cut above handicaps' - Harry Wilson with his tips for every race on day two at York
Is the ground soft at York? Get our assessment of conditions on the Knavesmire - plus all the key angles for day two with Robbie Wilders
'It was too soft' - John Gosden blames rain and watered ground for Ombudsman's tame Juddmonte International effort
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- ‘It’s got to be the best fillies’ race of the season’ – Tom Segal and Paul Kealy agree on a standout selection for this afternoon's star-studded Yorkshire Oaks
- Is the ground soft at York? Get our assessment of conditions on the Knavesmire - plus all the key angles for day two with Robbie Wilders
- Overnight rain sees York ground changed to good to soft all over as conditions continue to ease
- Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day two at York?
- 'She's improving at a rate of knots' - why this horse can win on day two of the Ebor festival at York
- Claim £60 in Spreadex free bets for Ebor's Yorkshire Oaks day
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- ‘It’s got to be the best fillies’ race of the season’ – Tom Segal and Paul Kealy agree on a standout selection for this afternoon's star-studded Yorkshire Oaks
- Is the ground soft at York? Get our assessment of conditions on the Knavesmire - plus all the key angles for day two with Robbie Wilders
- Overnight rain sees York ground changed to good to soft all over as conditions continue to ease
- Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day two at York?
- 'She's improving at a rate of knots' - why this horse can win on day two of the Ebor festival at York
- Claim £60 in Spreadex free bets for Ebor's Yorkshire Oaks day
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus