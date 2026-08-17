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Leading Ebor contender faces anxious wait for £500,000 York showpiece after confirmations are revealed
Plus, Notable Speech and Satono Reve among City of York contenders
Connections of the strongly supported leading Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) hope Kizlyar face an anxious wait to see if he gets in Britain's richest handicap, as he still needs one more horse to come out to be guaranteed a run.
The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old is owned by the H O S Syndicate, who have won two of the last three runnings of the Ebor with Absurde in 2023 and Ethical Diamond last year, who memorably followed up in the Breeders' Cup Turf later that season. Those two were both trained by Willie Mullins.
Kizlyar has already landed a major staying prize this season in June's Ascot Stakes, and his price has tumbled from as big as 20-1 last month to now 10-1 second favouritism behind 7-1 market leader Tarriance. However, he is 23rd on the list of horses remaining in contention, with a maximum field of 22 set to line up on Saturday.
- Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 York, Saturday)
Sky Bet: 7 Tarriance, 10 Kizlyar, Klassleader, Love Me Tender, 11 Daiquiri Bay, Emit, 12 Beylerbeyi, Hopewell Rock, Mr Hollywood, Opportunity, 16 Columbus, Square Necker, 20 bar.
Like Tarriance, fellow leading contenders Klassleader and Beylerbeyi are guaranteed a run, while O'Brien has left in Emit, with 50 horses standing their ground on Monday's confirmation stage.
Speaking to the Racing Post last week, O'Brien suggested that he might rely on Emit in the 1m6f contest. "I'd say we'll just have the one runner in the Ebor and it will be Emit, who seems in good form and might be the right sort for the race," said the trainer, whose Kizlyar also holds an entry in Saturday's Group 3 Irish St Leger Trial (4.35) at the Curragh.
The H O S Syndicate-owned Love Me Tender is a particularly interesting contender on what would be his debut for Willie Mullins. He was last seen finishing fourth in a 1m2f Listed race at Chantilly for Peter Schiergen and has been the subject of recent ante-post support.
The four-year-old needs five horses to come out to get into the field and is not to be confused with stablemate and namesake Love Me Tender – a Grade 3-winning hurdler for owner JP McManus.
The first-mentioned Love Me Tender also holds an entry in Saturday's Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes (2.40).
Mullins confirmed six other horses in his search for more Ebor glory, with Gaucher, Columbus and Mr Hollywood guaranteed a run.
Of the other Closutton hopefuls, Mr Hollywood will be making his handicap debut if he lines up and has top-class back form, having finished runner-up in the German Derby and Grosser Preis von Baden three years ago when trained by Henk Grewe.
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Notable Speech among City of York confirmations
Notable Speech could be set for a hugely exciting clash against Japanese star Satono Reve and some high-class three-year-olds after being left in Saturday's Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00).
Godolphin's five-year-old needs to bounce back from a below-par run at Ascot when sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes, but before then had picked up his fifth win at the highest level in May's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
He was among 18 horses left in the 7f City of York following Monday's confirmation stage, and he could face tough international opposition, including Satono Reve.
The Noriyuki Hori-trained seven-year-old finished second, beaten a nose, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot before a third in the July Cup at Newmarket last time. He also holds an entry in Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes over 5f.
There could be a Classic winner in the City of York, which is being run as a Group 1 for just the second time, after 1,000 Guineas heroine True Love was confirmed on Monday.
- Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.35 York, Saturday)
Sky Bet: 3 Notable Speech, 4 Lake Forest, 5 Zavateri, 7 Ten Bob Tony, 10 Satono Reve, True Love, 14 Rogue Diplomat, 16 Flora Of Bermuda, Paborus, Power Blue, Qirat, 20 bar.
She finished fifth in this month's Prix Maurice de Gheest and could be one of three runners for Aidan O'Brien, who has left in Puerto Rico and outsider Dorset.
Also representing the Classic crop is Zavateri for Eve Johnson Houghton, while Lake Forest, Flora Of Bermuda and Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony may also run.
The most notable scratching was Thesecretadversary, who was down the field in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois. Last year's winner Never So Brave and Notable Speech's stablemate Talk Of New York were also among those taken out.
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap confirmations
Horses guaranteed a run
Opportunity
Epic Poet
Gaucher
Columbus
Paradias
Furthur
Tarriance
Mr Hollywood
Daiquiri Bay
Emit
Paddy The Squire
Fantasy World
Poetic Sound
Spinning Wheel
Align The Stars
Burdett Road
Hopewell Rock
Beylerbeyi
Stressfree
Aegean Prince
Klassleader
Ascending
Next in line to get a run
Kizlyar
Square Necker
Real Dream
Circus Of Rome
Love Me Tender
Duraji
Enemy
Valedictory
Team Player
Westminster Moon
Goblet Of Fire
Kirchner
Sirius
Dancing In Paris
Shadow Dance
Ride The Thunder
Zanndabad
Alfred Boucher
Magico
Tribal Star
Majestic
Truth Be Told
Aqwaam
Alphonse Le Grande
Altareq
Oneforthegutter
Night Moon
Pole Star
Sky Bet City of York Stakes confirmations
Completely Random
Dorset
Flora Of Bermuda
Lake Forest
Lifeplan
Marvelman
Native Warrior
Notable Speech
Paborus
Power Blue
Powerful Glory
Puerto Rico
Qirat
Rogue Diplomat
Satono Reve
Ten Bob Tony
True Love
Zavateri
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
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