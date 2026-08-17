Leading Ebor contender faces anxious wait for £500,000 York showpiece after confirmations are revealed

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Connections of the strongly supported leading Sky Bet Ebor (3.35 ) hope Kizlyar face an anxious wait to see if he gets in Britain's richest handicap, as he still needs one more horse to come out to be guaranteed a run.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained four-year-old is owned by the H O S Syndicate, who have won two of the last three runnings of the Ebor with Absurde in 2023 and Ethical Diamond last year, who memorably followed up in the Breeders' Cup Turf later that season. Those two were both trained by Willie Mullins.

Kizlyar has already landed a major staying prize this season in June's Ascot Stakes, and his price has tumbled from as big as 20-1 last month to now 10-1 second favouritism behind 7-1 market leader Tarriance . However, he is 23rd on the list of horses remaining in contention, with a maximum field of 22 set to line up on Saturday.

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 York, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 7 Tarriance, 10 Kizlyar, Klassleader, Love Me Tender, 11 Daiquiri Bay, Emit, 12 Beylerbeyi, Hopewell Rock, Mr Hollywood, Opportunity, 16 Columbus, Square Necker, 20 bar.



Like Tarriance, fellow leading contenders Klassleader and Beylerbeyi are guaranteed a run, while O'Brien has left in Emit , with 50 horses standing their ground on Monday's confirmation stage.

Speaking to the Racing Post last week, O'Brien suggested that he might rely on Emit in the 1m6f contest. "I'd say we'll just have the one runner in the Ebor and it will be Emit, who seems in good form and might be the right sort for the race," said the trainer, whose Kizlyar also holds an entry in Saturday's Group 3 Irish St Leger Trial (4.35) at the Curragh.

Willie Mullins has won two of the last three Ebors and has seven runners still in contention this year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The H O S Syndicate-owned Love Me Tender is a particularly interesting contender on what would be his debut for Willie Mullins. He was last seen finishing fourth in a 1m2f Listed race at Chantilly for Peter Schiergen and has been the subject of recent ante-post support.

The four-year-old needs five horses to come out to get into the field and is not to be confused with stablemate and namesake Love Me Tender – a Grade 3-winning hurdler for owner JP McManus.

The first-mentioned Love Me Tender also holds an entry in Saturday's Listed Virgin Bet Chester Stakes (2.40) .

Mullins confirmed six other horses in his search for more Ebor glory, with Gaucher , Columbus and Mr Hollywood guaranteed a run.

Of the other Closutton hopefuls, Mr Hollywood will be making his handicap debut if he lines up and has top-class back form, having finished runner-up in the German Derby and Grosser Preis von Baden three years ago when trained by Henk Grewe.

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Notable Speech among City of York confirmations

Notable Speech could be set for a hugely exciting clash against Japanese star Satono Reve and some high-class three-year-olds after being left in Saturday's Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00) .

Godolphin's five-year-old needs to bounce back from a below-par run at Ascot when sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes, but before then had picked up his fifth win at the highest level in May's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

He was among 18 horses left in the 7f City of York following Monday's confirmation stage, and he could face tough international opposition, including Satono Reve.

Notable Speech: confirmed for the City of York Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Noriyuki Hori-trained seven-year-old finished second, beaten a nose, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot before a third in the July Cup at Newmarket last time. He also holds an entry in Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes over 5f.

There could be a Classic winner in the City of York, which is being run as a Group 1 for just the second time, after 1,000 Guineas heroine True Love was confirmed on Monday.

Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.35 York, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 3 Notable Speech, 4 Lake Forest, 5 Zavateri, 7 Ten Bob Tony, 10 Satono Reve, True Love, 14 Rogue Diplomat, 16 Flora Of Bermuda, Paborus, Power Blue, Qirat, 20 bar.



She finished fifth in this month's Prix Maurice de Gheest and could be one of three runners for Aidan O'Brien, who has left in Puerto Rico and outsider Dorset .

Also representing the Classic crop is Zavateri for Eve Johnson Houghton, while Lake Forest , Flora Of Bermuda and Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony may also run.

The most notable scratching was Thesecretadversary, who was down the field in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois. Last year's winner Never So Brave and Notable Speech's stablemate Talk Of New York were also among those taken out.

Horses guaranteed a run

Opportunity

Epic Poet

Gaucher

Columbus

Paradias

Furthur

Tarriance

Mr Hollywood

Daiquiri Bay

Emit

Paddy The Squire

Fantasy World

Poetic Sound

Spinning Wheel

Align The Stars

Burdett Road

Hopewell Rock

Beylerbeyi

Stressfree

Aegean Prince

Klassleader

Ascending

Next in line to get a run

Kizlyar

Square Necker

Real Dream

Circus Of Rome

Love Me Tender

Duraji

Enemy

Valedictory

Team Player

Westminster Moon

Goblet Of Fire

Kirchner

Sirius

Dancing In Paris

Shadow Dance

Ride The Thunder

Zanndabad

Alfred Boucher

Magico

Tribal Star

Majestic

Truth Be Told

Aqwaam

Alphonse Le Grande

Altareq

Oneforthegutter

Night Moon

Pole Star

Completely Random

Dorset

Flora Of Bermuda

Lake Forest

Lifeplan

Marvelman

Native Warrior

Notable Speech

Paborus

Power Blue

Powerful Glory

Puerto Rico

Qirat

Rogue Diplomat

Satono Reve

Ten Bob Tony

True Love

Zavateri

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