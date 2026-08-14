King George heroine Kalpana could face 14 rivals in Yorkshire Oaks as fields for day two of Ebor festival become clearer

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King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Kalpana features among 15 still in contention for the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) following Friday's confirmation stage.

The Juddmonte-owned five-year-old brought her Ascot form figures to 312121 when landing last month's Group 1 under Colin Keane, with the pair finishing a length and a half clear of French challenger Calandagan.

She looks set to renew rivalry with Aidan O'Brien's Minnie Hauk , who finished a well-beaten eighth at Ascot.

The daughter of Frankel won this race at odds-on last year but has failed to match that level of form in four starts this season.

Minnie Hauk: set to attempt to defend the Yorkshire Oaks next week Credit: Jonathan Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

She is one of seven O'Brien contenders for the Thursday feature, with star three-year-old Diamond Necklace retaining an entry despite her trainer saying to the Racing Post on Thursday that she is more likely to return to France than line up at York.

Royal Ascot one-two Earth Shot and Johanna Walsh could meet for a third time. The former prevailed by a head in their first clash in the Ribblesdale Stakes before Joseph O'Brien's filly reversed that form in emphatic style when running out a four-length winner of last month's Irish Oaks, in which Earth Shot finished sixth after being sent off the 9-4 favourite.

Earth Shot (near) and Johanna Walsh: just a neck separated the pair at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

They look the leading three-year-old challengers, with that age group responsible for eight of the last ten winners of the Yorkshire Oaks.

John and Thady Gosden could be represented by Legacy Link , who impressed when landing the Musidora Stakes over 1m2½f here in May.

She subsequently finished second in the Oaks at Epsom before disappointing when only seventh after going off the 13-8 Ribblesdale favourite.

Libertango heads Lowther hopefuls

George Boughey, who earlier this week announced the shock retirement of his stable star Bow Echo, holds a leading contender in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50) in the shape of Libertango .

The daughter of No Nay Never had Sunday's Phoenix Stakes winner Sun Goddess directly behind when winning the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot before she was beaten three-quarters of a length into second behind Senorita Bonita in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last time.

Libertango (right): close second in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Back in third that day was the Joseph O'Brien-trained Alwaysanangel, who was no bigger than 11-2 for the race but did not feature among the 22 confirmations.

Livenka was among the names put forward on what could prove a big day for Juddmonte. Ger Lyons' filly is seeking a hat-trick after following up her Fairyhouse maiden win with an impressive three-and-a-half-length victory at Naas earlier this month.

Wathnan Racing's Glorious Goodwood winner Wild Blossom could step up in grade and trip following her win in the 5f Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes last time, while Aidan O'Brien's only remaining entry is Film Set , who was well held in fifth behind Livenka at Fairyhouse on debut.

Yorkshire Oaks confirmations

Kalpana Andrew Balding

Minnie Hauk Aidan O'Brien

Moody Paddy Twomey

Tattycoram Ralph Beckett

Amelia Earhart Aidan O'Brien

Beautify Aidan O'Brien

Composing Aidan O'Brien

Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien

Earth Shot William Haggas

Inis Mor David Menuisier

Johanna Walsh Joseph O'Brien

Legacy Link John and Thady Gosden

Moments Of Joy Aidan O'Brien

Sparan Nua Jim Bolger

Sugar Island Aidan O'Brien

Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 York, August 20)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Kalpana, 11-4 Minnie Hauk, 4 Johanna Walsh, 8 Tattycoram, 10 Diamond Necklace, 12 Inis Mor, 16 Moody, Sparan Nua, 20 Earth Shot, Legacy Link, 40 Composing, 66 Sugar Island, 80 Beautify, 100 Amelia Earhart, 150 Moments Of Joy.

Lowther Stakes confirmations

Alta Regina Hamad Al Jehani

Angels Passing Kevin Ryan

Beibhinn Joseph O'Brien

Big Negotiator Paddy Twomey

Bint Archange Richard Hughes

Crownbreaker Kevin Philippart de Foy

Crystal Queen Richard and Peter Fahey

Desert Sands Ismail Mohammed and Jose Santos

Film Set Aidan O'Brien

Havana Sprite James Tate

In The Back Geoff Oldroyd

Jolivette Andrew Balding

Libertango George Boughey

Livenka Ger Lyons

Love A Giggle Karl Burke

Miss Kodi Clive Cox

Moonrise Andrew Balding

Ruby Moon Richard and Peter Fahey

Sexy Chick Richard Spencer

Shimmering Sun Harry Eustace

Velozee Paddy Twomey

Wild Blossom Karl Burke

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