Kieran Shoemark on his best chances at York - headed by a Group 1 winner taking on the big two in Juddmonte International

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Kieran Shoemark is relishing some exciting rides at York's Ebor festival next week, headed by the possibility of Almaqam taking on the big two in the Juddmonte International.

A date with Ombudsman and Constitution River in the £1.5 million spectacular on Wednesday week could be on the cards for Almaqam if rain arrives at York after connections bypassed a proposed outing in Germany on Sunday for the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten, which was won by the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Tiffany.

Almaqam, who missed the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot due to the ground, has had just two starts this season, returning with a career-best victory in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup before finishing fourth behind Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"I suspect he'll go for the International," said Shoemark. "He ran a creditable race at Ascot on ground that was possibly on the quick side. I always thought he was going to improve for his Tattersalls Gold Cup win and he's only had two runs this season. It's a very competitive race and I'm looking forward to getting on him."

Trainer Ed Walker's plans for Almaqam have been scuppered by the summer heatwaves and the weather will need to turn at York, where just 3.4mm of rain has fallen this month.

Almaqam, who is priced at 16-1 for the International, also holds Group 1 entries in the Irish Champion Stakes, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Time For Sandals: general 25-1 chance for the Nunthorpe Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Shoemark is looking forward to another of York's showpiece races with last year's Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals in contention for the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes on the Friday.

The Harry Eustace-trained filly, a general 25-1 chance for the Nunthorpe, bounced back to form when third in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, finishing just three-quarters of a length behind winner American Affair.

"She might run in the Nunthorpe," Shoemark said. "I thought her run in the King George at Goodwood was pretty good and she hit the line well."

Shoemark has enjoyed a productive time with Walker this season and the pair could team up with Never Enough in the same day's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

"He won a nice maiden at Ascot last time and we might roll the dice in the Gimcrack," the jockey said. "Ed's got a good team going, the horses are running well and he's got some nice ones."

Juddmonte International Stakes (York, August 19)

William Hill: Evens Ombudsman, 5-4 Constitution River, 5 Item, 10 Diamond Necklace, 16 Almaqam, Benvenuto Cellini, Hawk Mountain, Zaydann, 25 bar.

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