Kalpana set to clash with Minnie Hauk and progressive Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh in Yorkshire Oaks

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Kalpana bids for a fourth Group 1 success when she takes on eight rivals in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) on Thursday.

Owned by Juddmonte, the five-year-old beat Calandagan in the King George at the end of July and makes her first start at York for Andrew Balding as she bids to continue her fine campaign.

Kalpana will face plenty of competition, with the market suggesting her biggest threat is defending champion Minnie Hauk . She won four Oaks last year for Aidan O'Brien but needs to rediscover that form this season, having disappointed on two of her last three starts, including when beaten 18 lengths by Kalpana last time.

The Ballydoyle trainer's only other runner is Sugar Island .

Joseph O'Brien is on the hunt for another Oaks and sends out the progressive Johanna Walsh, with the three-year-old having landed the Irish Oaks by four lengths.

Lancashire Oaks winner Tattycoram goes for Ralph Beckett, having had just two starts this season, while Height of Fashion Stakes winner Inis Mor , who was second in the Irish Oaks, goes for David Menuisier.

Wathnan have been a formidable force at the major festivals this season and they saddle Ribblesdale Stakes winner Earth Shot , while Juddmonte attempt to double their chances with Legacy Link , the Epsom Oaks runner-up.

Lightly raced Sparan Nua takes her second chance in Group 1 company for Jim Bolger, having finished third in the Irish Oaks before disappointing as favourite in the Group 3 Desmond Stakes when last seen.

Runners and riders for the Yorkshire Oaks

Kalpana Colin Keane

Minnie Hauk TBC

Tattycoram Edward Greatrex

Earth Shot James Doyle

Inis Mor Oisin Murphy

Johanna Walsh Dylan Browne McMonagle

Legacy Link William Buick

Sparan Nua Rossa Ryan

Sugar Island TBC

Yorkshire Oaks (York, 20 August)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Kalpana, 7-2 Minnie Hauk, 4 Johanna Walsh, 10 Tattycoram, 12 Inis Mor, 20 Earth Shot, Legacy Link, Sparan Nua, 66 Sugar Island

Libertango leads Lowther charge

George Boughey may have lost Bow Echo to retirement, but Libertango could emerge as his new leading light when she heads 19 runners in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50).

The juvenile won the Albany Stakes from Sun Goddess, who has since won the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, before finishing runner-up to Senorita Bonita in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Star Of State is second favourite for Joseph O'Brien and won a maiden impressively by nine lengths last time out. Only three runners in the field have not tried their luck in Group company, with two of those, Star Of State and Livenka , towards the top of the market.

Moonrise held on by just a neck to win the Princess Margaret at the royal meeting for Andrew Balding, while there are no other Group winners in the field besides her and Libertango.

Wathnan send out Wild Blossom, who finished tenth of 17 in the Queen Mary before winning a fillies' stakes race at Glorious Goodwood, while Alta Regina forms an outside chance.

Velozee is an interesting contender, having competed at Group level since her Listed success, and was third in the Phoenix Stakes after suffering a tricky passage for trainer Paddy Twomey.

Runners and riders for the Lowther Stakes

Alta Regina Callum Rodriguez

Angels Passing Kevin Stott

Big Negotiator Billy Lee

Bint Archange Ryan Moore

Crownbreaker David Egan

Crystal Queen Connor Beasley

Desert Sands Silvestre De Sousa

In The Black Patrick Joseph McDonald

Jolivette William Buick

Libertango Billy Loughnane

Livenka Colin Keane

Love A Giggle Clifford Lee

Miss Kodi Rossa Ryan

Moonrise Oisin Murphy

Ruby Moon Oisin Orr

Sexy Chick George Wood

Shimmering Sun Tom Marquand

Star of State Dylan Browne McMonagle

Wild Blossom James Doyle

Lowther Stakes (York, 20 August)

Paddy Power: 7-4 Libertango, 11-4 Star Of State, 13-2 Livenka, 12 Moonrise, Wild Blossom, 14 In The Black, Ruby Moon, 20 Miss Kodi, Shimmering Sun, 25 Angels Passing, Big Negotiator, Bint Archange, 33 Alta Regina, Crownbreaker, Jolivette, 40 Love A Giggle, 50 Crystal Queen, 66 Sexy Chick,100 Desert Sands

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