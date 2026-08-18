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York Ebor festival

Kalpana set to clash with Minnie Hauk and progressive Irish Derby winner Johanna Walsh in Yorkshire Oaks

Kalpana: went one better this year
Kalpana (Colin Keane) wins the King GeorgeCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Owned by Juddmonte, the five-year-old beat Calandagan in the King George at the end of July and makes her first start at York for Andrew Balding as she bids to continue her fine campaign.

Kalpana will face plenty of competition, with the market suggesting her biggest threat is defending champion Minnie Hauk. She won four Oaks last year for Aidan O'Brien but needs to rediscover that form this season, having disappointed on two of her last three starts, including when beaten 18 lengths by Kalpana last time.

The Ballydoyle trainer's only other runner is Sugar Island

Joseph O'Brien is on the hunt for another Oaks and sends out the progressive Johanna Walsh, with the three-year-old having landed the Irish Oaks by four lengths.

Lancashire Oaks winner Tattycoram goes for Ralph Beckett, having had just two starts this season, while Height of Fashion Stakes winner Inis Mor, who was second in the Irish Oaks, goes for David Menuisier.

Wathnan have been a formidable force at the major festivals this season and they saddle Ribblesdale Stakes winner Earth Shot, while Juddmonte attempt to double their chances with Legacy Link, the Epsom Oaks runner-up.

Lightly raced Sparan Nua takes her second chance in Group 1 company for Jim Bolger, having finished third in the Irish Oaks before disappointing as favourite in the Group 3 Desmond Stakes when last seen. 

Runners and riders for the Yorkshire Oaks 

Kalpana Colin Keane
Minnie Hauk TBC
Tattycoram Edward Greatrex
Earth Shot James Doyle
Inis Mor Oisin Murphy
Johanna Walsh Dylan Browne McMonagle
Legacy Link William Buick
Sparan Nua Rossa Ryan
Sugar Island TBC

Yorkshire Oaks (York, 20 August)
Paddy Power: 5-4 Kalpana, 7-2 Minnie Hauk, 4 Johanna Walsh, 10 Tattycoram, 12 Inis Mor, 20 Earth Shot, Legacy Link, Sparan Nua, 66 Sugar Island

Libertango leads Lowther charge

George Boughey may have lost Bow Echo to retirement, but Libertango could emerge as his new leading light when she heads 19 runners in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50).

The juvenile won the Albany Stakes from Sun Goddess, who has since won the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, before finishing runner-up to Senorita Bonita in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Star Of State is second favourite for Joseph O'Brien and won a maiden impressively by nine lengths last time out. Only three runners in the field have not tried their luck in Group company, with two of those, Star Of State and Livenka, towards the top of the market.

Moonrise held on by just a neck to win the Princess Margaret at the royal meeting for Andrew Balding, while there are no other Group winners in the field besides her and Libertango.

Wathnan send out Wild Blossom, who finished tenth of 17 in the Queen Mary before winning a fillies' stakes race at Glorious Goodwood, while Alta Regina forms an outside chance.

Velozee is an interesting contender, having competed at Group level since her Listed success, and was third in the Phoenix Stakes after suffering a tricky passage for trainer Paddy Twomey.

Runners and riders for the Lowther Stakes 

Alta Regina Callum Rodriguez
Angels Passing Kevin Stott
Big Negotiator Billy Lee
Bint Archange Ryan Moore
Crownbreaker David Egan
Crystal Queen Connor Beasley
Desert Sands Silvestre De Sousa
In The Black Patrick Joseph McDonald
Jolivette William Buick
Libertango Billy Loughnane
Livenka Colin Keane
Love A Giggle Clifford Lee
Miss Kodi Rossa Ryan
Moonrise Oisin Murphy
Ruby Moon Oisin Orr
Sexy Chick George Wood
Shimmering Sun Tom Marquand
Star of State Dylan Browne McMonagle
Wild Blossom James Doyle 

Lowther Stakes (York, 20 August)
Paddy Power: 7-4 Libertango, 11-4 Star Of State, 13-2 Livenka, 12 Moonrise, Wild Blossom, 14 In The Black, Ruby Moon, 20 Miss Kodi, Shimmering Sun, 25 Angels Passing, Big Negotiator, Bint Archange, 33 Alta Regina, Crownbreaker, Jolivette, 40 Love A Giggle, 50 Crystal Queen, 66 Sexy Chick,100 Desert Sands

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