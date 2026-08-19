Joe Fanning given surprise retirement send-off at York - then reveals plan for one-off comeback

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Joe Fanning , the seventh most successful jockey in British Flat racing history, received a surprise presentation at York to mark his retirement – then revealed he is to return to the saddle next month.

Fanning has not ridden in a race since last November, following successful surgery for prostate cancer, and announced last month he had ended his career, but the 55-year-old is to make a one-off comeback in the Betfred Leger Legends race for former jockeys at Doncaster on September 11.

"I've just signed up," he said. "It will be nice to get back. I'm feeling good. I'm the same weight I was, to be honest I had a smooth run of it, I was never poorly or anything. It was just one of those things."

Just six jockeys have ridden more Flat winners in Britain than the adopted Yorkshireman, who was renowned for his prowess on front-runners and showed masterful judgement of pace when landing the biggest success of his career on Subjectivist in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2021.

Joe Fanning celebrates after winning the Gold Cup on Subjectivist Credit: Daniel Leal (Getty Images)

That was the highlight of his long association with Mark and then Charlie Johnston at Kingsley House in Middleham, a yard that provided about half of his 2,947 Flat winners in Britain.

His fellow riders were denied the chance to bid him farewell as he announced his retirement while on the sidelines and the weighing room emptied as they thronged the newly enlarged podium in the winner's enclosure as he received presentations from the course and the Professional Jockeys Association.

"I knew something was going on but I didn't know what!" Fanning said. "They're a great bunch of lads. I had a great career, I had a really good time."

Asked about his future, Fanning said: "At the moment I'm just helping my wife Sarah at home, she's prepping yearlings for the sales. I'll see what comes after that but she'll keep me busy."

Frankie Dettori is due to be the star attraction in the Leger Legends race but his participation was thrown into doubt by injuries he suffered in a car crash this summer.

Now read these...

'I've been privileged to do a job I've loved for so many years' - Joe Fanning announces his retirement from race-riding

'It could have been a lot worse but it isn’t pleasant, trust me' - Frankie Dettori out of hospital after car crash

'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.