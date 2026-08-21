'I’ve not mistimed it and my hand didn't slip off' - Callum Shepherd defends blindfold mishap at York

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Callum Shepherd has defended his actions at the start of Thursday's heritage handicap at York after receiving criticism for a delayed blindfold removal on the gambled-on Checkandchallenge .

The William Knight-trained gelding had been backed into 10-1 (from 25) to score in the mile handicap but all hopes of success were scuppered at the start when the blindfold was late to come off in the gates, leaving the seven-year-old with a lot of ground to make up at the break.

Checkandchallenge ultimately had too much to do after missing the start and trailed home last of 14 , a result which prompted criticism from ITV Racing's panel, who suggested Shepherd's hand may have slipped off the blindfold at the pivotal moment.

"Howler, absolute howler," said former jockey Jason Weaver. "He had no chance from there. It's the jockey's job to get the horses to jump. It's the jockey's job to get them out the gate, that's it.

"He's gone to pull it off, he hasn't gone to use the handle, but it was that tight, ie it was caught up in the cheekpieces that it didn't come off. But it's the jockey's job to get the hood off."

The incident was investigated by the raceday stewards, who noted Shepherd's reasoning that the blindfold was caught on the bridle and took two attempts to remove, an explanation which the rider expanded on in a post on X made on Thursday evening.

"Just to point out that I put the blindfold on myself in the gates, so it was loose [not tucked in as is the case when loaded with one]," Shepherd wrote.

"I've not mistimed it and my hand didn't slip off it. Somehow it's got caught on the cheekpiece, maybe to its Velcro? I don't know."

Shepherd, who had two rides at York on Thursday, is not due to ride again at this year's Ebor festival and will instead be in action at Newmarket on Friday and Chester on Saturday, where he is due to ride last year's Derby runner-up Lazy Griff in the Listed Chester Stakes (2.40 ).

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