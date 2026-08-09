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York Ebor festival
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'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win

Plus, tipster Harry Wilson with his view on York's Group 1 sprint

American Affair after the King George Qatar Stakes
American Affair: back in the big-race groove at Glorious GoodwoodCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Paul Mulrennan believes American Affair's new adaptability will make him a force to be reckoned with as last year's King Charles III Stakes winner bids to give the jockey a third Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes win.

The sprinter has habitually been held up due to his keen-going nature but was allowed to bowl along in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last month, when he registered his first success since coming back from an injury to a fetlock joint.

With those tactics another option for Mulrennan as he takes on the might of France, the US and Japan on the Knavesmire, he believes American Affair has what it takes to land a second Group 1 success.

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