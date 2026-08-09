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'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
Plus, tipster Harry Wilson with his view on York's Group 1 sprint
Paul Mulrennan believes American Affair's new adaptability will make him a force to be reckoned with as last year's King Charles III Stakes winner bids to give the jockey a third Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes win.
The sprinter has habitually been held up due to his keen-going nature but was allowed to bowl along in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last month, when he registered his first success since coming back from an injury to a fetlock joint.
With those tactics another option for Mulrennan as he takes on the might of France, the US and Japan on the Knavesmire, he believes American Affair has what it takes to land a second Group 1 success.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
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- Kieran Shoemark on his best chances at York - headed by a Group 1 winner taking on the big two in Juddmonte International
- Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
- Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
- York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
- Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York