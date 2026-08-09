'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win

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Paul Mulrennan believes American Affair's new adaptability will make him a force to be reckoned with as last year's King Charles III Stakes winner bids to give the jockey a third Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes win.

The sprinter has habitually been held up due to his keen-going nature but was allowed to bowl along in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last month, when he registered his first success since coming back from an injury to a fetlock joint.

With those tactics another option for Mulrennan as he takes on the might of France, the US and Japan on the Knavesmire, he believes American Affair has what it takes to land a second Group 1 success.