Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International: Ombudsman and Constitution River head field of nine

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Ombudsman heads nine declared runners for Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 ), with an eagerly awaited dust-up with Constitution River confirmed for the opening day of York's Ebor festival.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the five-year-old reeled in stablemate and 150-1 outsider Birr Castle to finish clear of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Delacroix in last year's race. This season he has remained unbeaten, impressively winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes from Minnie Hauk at Royal Ascot.

Stablemate Devil's Advocate looks to be booked for more pacemaking duties this time around, with the toughest competition for Ombudsman coming from Constitution River.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt is also unbeaten this season, with highlights including victories in the Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse.

Stablemate Hawk Mountain, who finished behind Constitution River in both of those Group 1, also lines up alongside another likely pacemaker Action.

Dante winner Item is the chief threat to big two Ombudsman and Constitution River Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Race sponsors Juddmonte could have an ace up their sleeves in Dante Stakes winner Item, with the only blip on his record coming in a Derby run in tough conditions over a longer trip for Andrew Balding.

Almaqam has been a star for Ed Walker and the Tattersalls Gold Cup winner meets Ombudsman again, having finished fourth behind him at the royal meeting when last seen.

The sole international challenger comes from Aga Khan Studs-owned Zaydann for trainer Francis Graffard. The son of Dubawi is on a five-race winning streak and produced his best performance on his latest start when winning the Group 3 Prix de Vichy.

Ralph Beckett saddles Pride of Arras, who showed marked improvement from his seasonal debut when finishing second behind Item in the York Stakes.

Runners and riders for the Juddmonte International at York

Almaqam Kieran Shoemark

Devil’s Advocate Robert Havlin

Ombudsman William Buick

Pride of Arras Rossa Ryan

Zaydann Mickael Barzalona

Action TBC

Constitution River TBC

Hawk Mountain TBC

Item Colin Keane

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