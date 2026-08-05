It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman

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It's happening. The race of the season is officially on as Aidan O'Brien revealed Constitution River is bang on target for a spine-tingling showdown with Ombudsman in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday week.

Following a smooth success in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month, O'Brien said there were a number of options with regard to Constitution River's next outing – but a decision has been made and he is heading to the Knavesmire for the £1.5 million showpiece of the four-day Ebor meeting.

That sets up the contest we have all been craving as defending champion Ombudsman, who is the highest-rated horse in the world alongside Ka Ying Rising, will be waiting for Constitution River in what promises to be a humdinger of a race.