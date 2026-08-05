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York Ebor festival
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It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman

'It's what the sport is all about, seeing horses like that take each other on - it's going to be very interesting'

Constitution River powers clear of A Boy Named Susie and Hawk Mountain
Constitution River: stylish winner of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown is now heading to YorkCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
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It's happening. The race of the season is officially on as Aidan O'Brien revealed Constitution River is bang on target for a spine-tingling showdown with Ombudsman in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday week.

Following a smooth success in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month, O'Brien said there were a number of options with regard to Constitution River's next outing – but a decision has been made and he is heading to the Knavesmire for the £1.5 million showpiece of the four-day Ebor meeting.

That sets up the contest we have all been craving as defending champion Ombudsman, who is the highest-rated horse in the world alongside Ka Ying Rising, will be waiting for Constitution River in what promises to be a humdinger of a race.

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Deputy Ireland editor

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