- More
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
'It's what the sport is all about, seeing horses like that take each other on - it's going to be very interesting'
It's happening. The race of the season is officially on as Aidan O'Brien revealed Constitution River is bang on target for a spine-tingling showdown with Ombudsman in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday week.
Following a smooth success in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month, O'Brien said there were a number of options with regard to Constitution River's next outing – but a decision has been made and he is heading to the Knavesmire for the £1.5 million showpiece of the four-day Ebor meeting.
That sets up the contest we have all been craving as defending champion Ombudsman, who is the highest-rated horse in the world alongside Ka Ying Rising, will be waiting for Constitution River in what promises to be a humdinger of a race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- 'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
- Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
- Zavateri camp expecting 'huge improvement' after Sussex Stakes - and Group 1 bid at York is on the radar
- Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
- 'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora
- 'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
- Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
- Zavateri camp expecting 'huge improvement' after Sussex Stakes - and Group 1 bid at York is on the radar
- Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
- 'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora