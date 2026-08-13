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York Ebor festival
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It's not a myth that winners at York are hard to find - but this expert insight can help give you the best possible chance
With York's Ebor meeting getting under way on Wednesday, we consult industry experts to understand why winners at the track can be so challenging to predict and the best way to find them . . .
What the data says
If you find betting on races at York a devilish task, you are not alone.
A recent batch of statistics suggests races at the track are legitimately harder to win than races at any other track in Britain, with the course boasting the biggest field sizes alongside the largest SPs for favourites.
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more inYork Ebor festival
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more inYork Ebor festival
- Ombudsman and Constitution River among ten confirmed for blockbuster Juddmonte International
- Should you back or avoid these ante-post favourites for the big races at York's Ebor festival?
- 'He will be fresher than most at York' - George Scott relishing potential Trawlerman clash with Caballo De Mar on the Knavesmire
- Thesecretadversary could be rerouted from York to Deauville as Fozzy Stack ponders Marois in light of Bow Echo and Gstaad injuries
- 'Top rides in the top races - that's what I still strive for' - Silvestre de Sousa determined to get back in the big time in Nunthorpe