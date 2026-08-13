Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:58 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:58 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival
premium

It's not a myth that winners at York are hard to find - but this expert insight can help give you the best possible chance

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

With York's Ebor meeting getting under way on Wednesday, we consult industry experts to understand why winners at the track can be so challenging to predict and the best way to find them . . .

What the data says

If you find betting on races at York a devilish task, you are not alone.

A recent batch of statistics suggests races at the track are legitimately harder to win than races at any other track in Britain, with the course boasting the biggest field sizes alongside the largest SPs for favourites. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Digital journalist

Published on inYork Ebor festival

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival