It's not a myth that winners at York are hard to find - but this expert insight can help give you the best possible chance

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With York's Ebor meeting getting under way on Wednesday, we consult industry experts to understand why winners at the track can be so challenging to predict and the best way to find them . . .

What the data says

If you find betting on races at York a devilish task, you are not alone.

A recent batch of statistics suggests races at the track are legitimately harder to win than races at any other track in Britain, with the course boasting the biggest field sizes alongside the largest SPs for favourites.