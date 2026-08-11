'It’s been quite the ride' - Asfoora to be retired after next week's Nunthorpe

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Asfoora is set to be retired following her Nunthorpe Stakes title defence before almost certainly returning to Australia to begin her career as a broodmare, according to her owner-breeder.

However, Akram El-Fahkri said there remained a slim chance that a stunning victory at York could prompt connections to consider keeping the eight-year-old in Britain for an initial mating with a European-based stallion.

But the stronger likelihood was the Henry Dwyer-trained speedster would immediately return to Australia after her York Group 1 swan song on August 21, for which she’s currently around the 6-1 mark.

El-Fahkri, who bred Asfoora at his Noor Elaine Farm in Victoria, said: “She’ll come straight back home after the Nunthorpe. The logistics are two weeks quarantine in the UK, two weeks quarantine here, then straight to Noor Elaine Farm and we’ll ready her for a mating.”

Before adding: “Perchance, if she was lucky enough to win this last race, the door’s not shut in that there could be a consideration for an English stallion. But I should firmly say I’m really minded to support Australia and come back home and choose one here.”

El-Fahkri conceded Asfoora’s 2026 English campaign had made him wonder “if we outsmarted ourselves” by leaving her to winter in England this time around, instead of her customary return for the Australian summer.

She finished down the field in her first four starts of the campaign, including when seventh in the King Charles III Stakes, but showed a glimmer of a return to form when fourth in Goodwood’s King George Stakes last time out, prompting connections to have one final throw of the dice in the Group 1 at York.

“It was an impressive run - as good a run you could have while not winning a race,” he said.

“All of us were of the mind that the King George would be her final race. But given she ran so well and pulled up well and she’s healthy, that’s why I’ve permitted Henry to go ahead and have one last run.”

El-Fakhri would not be drawn on stallions he had in mind for Asfoora’s first mating.

“It could be a sprinter, it could be a middle distance stallion,” he said. “I just want to send her to the best and hope for the best.”

He said European shuttle stallions could come into the reckoning for the triple Group 1-winner’s first cover.

English shuttlers such as Darley pair Too Darn Hot and Harry Angel have been impressing in Australia of late. The former sealed third-season sires’ honours at the close of the last term on July 31, following his first- and second-season titles, while the latter finished seventh on the general sires’ standings in only his third season of runners in 2024-25, and was equal-eighth by stakes winners last term.

Asfoora and Oisin Murphy winning last year's Nunthorpe Credit: Jonathan Grossick

However, El-Fakhri said it was more likely he would choose a local stallion. While he would not name names, Zoustar, Australia’s champion sire of 2024-25, would likely come into the equation, so too The Autumn Sun, who has just finished third on the general sires’ chart.

While the speedster’s home highlights have been two Group 2s and two Groups 3s, her three elite triumphs in Europe - in the 2024 King Charles III, and last year’s Nunthorpe and the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp - have given her a rare distinction among Australian racehorses.

Unwanted as a yearling - she failed to meet a modest A$30,000 reserve at the second-tier Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale - Asfoora has yielded El-Fakhri A$3.6m (£1.8m/€2.10m) from 12 career wins in 34 starts.

“It’s been quite the ride,” said El-Fakhri, a 68-year-old accountant who owns Noor Elaine with his brother Daniel. “As the years pass, her feats will only become more grand.

“For her to have gotten those three trophies, that’s quite exceptional. And I’d hazard to say perhaps there’s not a man alive or dead that could brag to have those trophies on their mantelpiece.

“Put the money to the side - she means everything to our farm. Morale at the farm is at a higher level because of her deeds, and it’ll probably go even higher when she comes back home.”

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