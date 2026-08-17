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York Ebor festival
premium

'It's an honour to welcome this quality of horse' - York chief on the £1.5 million clash that racing fans 'cannot wait for'

Ombudsman and Constitution River could clash at York
Ombudsman and Constitution River: clash at York in a Juddmmonte International epic
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Anticipation is reaching fever pitch at York for the clash between Ombudsman and Constitution River in Wednesday's Juddmonte International (3.35) with track officials preparing for a showdown that "all race fans cannot wait" for.

The showdown between last year's winner and the joint-best horse in the world, Ombudsman, and Constitution River, the leading light of the three-year-old middle-distance division who emphatically defeated his elders in the Coral-Eclipse last month, could also propel the Juddmonte International back to the top of the standings for the world's best race.

York chief executive William Derby hopes the duel will set the tone for the track's four-day showpiece meeting, and said: "It's really exciting and we're so appreciative of seeing these amazing horses with such a back story coming to York. Especially with the record prize-money and as part of the high-quality horse group's elite races through the summer, like the July Cup, the King George and the Sussex Stakes.

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