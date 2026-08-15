'It's a fantastic gesture' - rugby great Sir Kevin Sinfield's fundraising challenge to feature on York Ebor festival racecard

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A contest at next week's York Ebor festival has been named in honour of rugby great Sir Kevin Sinfield ahead of his latest fundraising challenge supporting those affected by Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Sinfield, a former player and coach for Leeds and the English national team, has been raising funds for MND research since 2020, with his first 7 in 7 challenge (completing seven marathons in seven days) in honour of his friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and died in 2024 at the age of 41.

Sinfield's original target was to raise £77,777 for Burrow and the MND Association but he has subsequently raised more than £15 million over the past six years, and York's mile heritage handicap on Thursday has been named in honour of his final 7 in 7 challenge he will undertake this year.

"It is a fantastic gesture to dedicate such a prestigious race at the Ebor meeting to promote the 7 in 7 Grand Finale challenge," Sinfield said.

"The city of York holds so many special memories for the 7 in 7 team from a number of challenges over the last six years and we are delighted to be returning on the second day of this year's challenge at the end of September.

"Any chance to show our support for the MND community and raise awareness is wonderful and I'm looking forward to joining everyone on the day."

Bullet Point: won last year's mile heritage handicap at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

The race-name sponsorship was donated by Sky Bet with hopes of drawing awareness to Sinfield's upcoming fundraising attempt, which will see him strive to complete seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

The challenge, which starts at Hull on September 27 and will incorporate all 12 English Super League grounds before finishing at Old Trafford on October 3, aims to once more raise £77,777 for a variety of MND charities across Britain and Ireland.

Among the charities set to benefit is the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which was created by the late Scottish rugby star Doddie Weir, who also suffered from MND.

The foundation has already been a beneficiary of horse racing success thanks to Doddiethegreat, the Cheltenham Festival winner owned by Kenny Alexander, who donated all the winning prize-money from the 2025 Pertemps Final victory to the charity.

Donations to Sir Kevin Sinfield's final 7 in 7 challenge can be made here .

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