'It will take a tremendous performance to deny him' - why this horse can win on day one of the Ebor festival at York

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Our tipsters provide their selections for day one of York's Ebor festival.

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By Stuart Redding

It is probably best to focus on those drawn low here and Air Force One is top of my shortlist.

He scored over 5f here last summer and added another win at Beverley in April. Slow starts have cost him a couple of times since then but he was beaten less than a length, despite meeting trouble in running, in a 6f handicap at this track last month, and that proved he can strike off this mark when things go his way.

Air Force One 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

By Stuart Redding

Andrew Balding has won this twice in the last four years and could easily strike again with Gentle Hurricane.

He is from a good family and looked a useful prospect when winning his debut at Salisbury recently. He was never far off the pace and found plenty to hold off the more experienced Soldier Of The Sea with a big gap back to the rest. It looks significant that he is being moved up in grade so quickly.

Gentle Hurricane 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Stuart Redding

This has attracted a strong field, headed by Maltese Cross. He has developed into a top-class performer over this sort of trip, finishing second on soft ground in the Derby before a French Group 1 success.

The winning margin was just a head but he did well to overcome trouble and catch Ancient Egypt in the dying strides. The best is probably yet to come and he should be able to defy a 5lb penalty before heading in search of more Group 1 success.

Maltese Cross 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

By Stuart Redding

Ombudsman sets a really high standard in this prestigious contest. He has won nine of his 12 starts, including this race last year, where he surged clear in the closing stages.

He has added two more Group 1s this season and a four-length win at Royal Ascot was arguably a career best. Connections swerved the Coral-Eclipse to keep him fresh for this and it will take a tremendous performance to deny him.

Ombudsman 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Stuart Redding

Kirchner has improved since stepping up to 2m and looks sure to go close with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle.

He came up short in two 1m4f handicaps after joining this yard from France but found only one too strong in the Northumberland Plate and then easily won a four-runner race over 2m at Ascot.

This is more competitive but the way he came clear close home suggests he has yet to reach his ceiling as a stayer.

Kirchner 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Owen

By Paul Kealy

Manatee Mehmas has been third and fourth to Naana's Shadow on his last two outings, and was beaten a similar distance despite a 10lb turnaround the second time.

However, I thought he did well while not really appreciating the track at Goodwood, and there's another 9lb turnaround in the weights now. After only five starts, the first of them in April, he's still learning on the job, and I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark.

Manatee Mehmas 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

By Harry Wilson

Persian Spring looked useful when winning a novice over course and distance in May, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners, and is better than he was able to show at Royal Ascot (hampered) and Goodwood (not clear run). A big run is expected back at this course off what looks a workable mark.

Persian Spring 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

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