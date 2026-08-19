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'It will take a tremendous performance to deny him' - why this horse can win on day one of the Ebor festival at York
Our tipsters provide their selections for day one of York's Ebor festival.
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1.50: World Pool Handicap
Air Force One
By Stuart Redding
It is probably best to focus on those drawn low here and Air Force One is top of my shortlist.
He scored over 5f here last summer and added another win at Beverley in April. Slow starts have cost him a couple of times since then but he was beaten less than a length, despite meeting trouble in running, in a 6f handicap at this track last month, and that proved he can strike off this mark when things go his way.
2.25: Acomb Stakes
Gentle Hurricane
By Stuart Redding
Andrew Balding has won this twice in the last four years and could easily strike again with Gentle Hurricane.
He is from a good family and looked a useful prospect when winning his debut at Salisbury recently. He was never far off the pace and found plenty to hold off the more experienced Soldier Of The Sea with a big gap back to the rest. It looks significant that he is being moved up in grade so quickly.
3.00: Great Voltigeur
Maltese Cross
By Stuart Redding
This has attracted a strong field, headed by Maltese Cross. He has developed into a top-class performer over this sort of trip, finishing second on soft ground in the Derby before a French Group 1 success.
The winning margin was just a head but he did well to overcome trouble and catch Ancient Egypt in the dying strides. The best is probably yet to come and he should be able to defy a 5lb penalty before heading in search of more Group 1 success.
3.35: Juddmonte International
Ombudsman
By Stuart Redding
Ombudsman sets a really high standard in this prestigious contest. He has won nine of his 12 starts, including this race last year, where he surged clear in the closing stages.
He has added two more Group 1s this season and a four-length win at Royal Ascot was arguably a career best. Connections swerved the Coral-Eclipse to keep him fresh for this and it will take a tremendous performance to deny him.
4.10: Stayers' Handicap
Kirchner
By Stuart Redding
Kirchner has improved since stepping up to 2m and looks sure to go close with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle.
He came up short in two 1m4f handicaps after joining this yard from France but found only one too strong in the Northumberland Plate and then easily won a four-runner race over 2m at Ascot.
This is more competitive but the way he came clear close home suggests he has yet to reach his ceiling as a stayer.
4.45: Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap
Manatee Mehmas
By Paul Kealy
Manatee Mehmas has been third and fourth to Naana's Shadow on his last two outings, and was beaten a similar distance despite a 10lb turnaround the second time.
However, I thought he did well while not really appreciating the track at Goodwood, and there's another 9lb turnaround in the weights now. After only five starts, the first of them in April, he's still learning on the job, and I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark.
5.20: Sky Bet Nursery Handicap
Persian Spring
By Harry Wilson
Persian Spring looked useful when winning a novice over course and distance in May, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners, and is better than he was able to show at Royal Ascot (hampered) and Goodwood (not clear run). A big run is expected back at this course off what looks a workable mark.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
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- Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at York
- Favourite backers will be looking to get off to a flyer - so who are the best and worst market leaders on day one at York?
- Boost to Ebor festival ticket sales but York chief executive says quieter days 'sort of struggling'
- Harry Wilson fired in 9-2 and 4-1 shots among five winners on Sunday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at York
- Tony Bloom to roll the dice again at York as big-hitting owner aims to find target twice on Ebor day - on eve of Brighton's new season