'It could be touch and go' - connections face anxious wait with leading Ebor hope Golden Rules

Connections of Golden Rules , who was a luckless runner-up in the Northumberland Plate last month, face an anxious wait to see whether the six-year-old will get into Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Deborah Faulkner's stable star currently has 30 rivals above him in the weights for the £500,000 feature handicap, which carries a maximum field number of 22.

Tom Faulkner, assistant to his mother, said: "Will we get in? That's the million dollar question at the moment. It could be touch and go, but hopefully he'll make it as he is in A1 form."