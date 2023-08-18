Racing Post logo
'It could be touch and go' - connections face anxious wait with leading Ebor hope Golden Rules

Golden Rules: connections face an anxious wait to see if he makes Ebor cut
Golden Rules: runner up in the Northumberland Plate last time out

Connections of Golden Rules, who was a luckless runner-up in the Northumberland Plate last month, face an anxious wait to see whether the six-year-old will get into Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Deborah Faulkner's stable star currently has 30 rivals above him in the weights for the £500,000 feature handicap, which carries a maximum field number of 22.

Tom Faulkner, assistant to his mother, said: "Will we get in? That's the million dollar question at the moment. It could be touch and go, but hopefully he'll make it as he is in A1 form."

Richard BirchReporter
Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 17:17, 18 August 2023
