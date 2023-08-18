'It could be touch and go' - connections face anxious wait with leading Ebor hope Golden Rules

Connections of Golden Rules, who was a luckless runner-up in the Northumberland Plate last month, face an anxious wait to see whether the six-year-old will get into Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor at York.
Deborah Faulkner's stable star currently has 30 rivals above him in the weights for the £500,000 feature handicap, which carries a maximum field number of 22.
Tom Faulkner, assistant to his mother, said: "Will we get in? That's the million dollar question at the moment. It could be touch and go, but hopefully he'll make it as he is in A1 form."
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in