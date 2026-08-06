Hugo Palmer had four horses he believes should have won at Goodwood - now he's eyeing the Ebor festival for redemption

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Hugo Palmer is determined to take the positives from a frustrating week at Glorious Goodwood and believes there is still a big-race win in Adaay Of Scarlett after another near miss in the Richmond Stakes.

The Cheshire-based trainer went close several times last week, with Adaay Of Scarlett second in the juvenile Group 2 contest and Stratusnine only beaten a head in the Stewards' Cup, but ultimately had to walk away from the festival without a winner.

"It's hugely frustrating, but at the same time we had another very good week," Palmer said. "You've got to look at these things in the whole, and we're further up the trainer's table than we were at the end of last year and the horses continue to run consistently well.

"I felt Mia Fantasia , Stratusnine and We're Goosers all probably should have won their respective races. Oisin [Murphy] felt he'd pulled up in front on Adaay Of Scarlett in the Richmond too. If things had been that little bit different, we'd have finished the week as the leading trainer, but you've got to roll with the punches in this sport. The owners had a great week, the horses ran well, and we roll on to the next meeting."

Palmer's next big event will be the Ebor festival and Adaay Of Scarlett will have another chance of success in the Gimcrack Stakes as he looks to leave behind a string of four runner-up efforts this summer.

Adaay Of Scarlett (centre) will head to the Gimcrack Credit: Getty Images

"I think he's done very little wrong in his whole life," Palmer said. "He was our first two-year-old runner of the year and we're into August and he's still competing at a high level. It's a shame he's not had that big win yet on his record, but there's plenty more opportunities still.

"He was entered in a Group 1 in Ireland this weekend but that probably looks too strong, so we'll go to the Gimcrack and then see after that. We might go to the Tattersalls Sales race at the Curragh but there's the Mill Reef too. The Breeders' Cup would be a strong possibility at the end of the year as well, and perhaps the only thing which might stop us going to the Breeders' Cup is whether he went to the sales or not."

A trip to York also looks on the cards for Stratusnine, who outran his odds for an admirable 25-1 runner-up finish in the Stewards' Cup.

"I suppose he'll go to the Ayr Gold Cup but I think he'll head to York for a sprint handicap first," Palmer said. "He's versatile as far as ground is concerned and at some point, he's going to run out of handicapping rope. The same would be said for Dubai Bling.

"David Probert said after the Stewards' Cup that Stratusnine was a Group horse masquerading as a handicapper and to be honest I think that's what we feel both those sprinters are. Through a bit of bad luck and injury, they're comparatively lightly raced four-year-olds. I think there's plenty of upsides to them."

Hugo Palmer is one of Oisin Murphy's main supporters as the reigning champion Flat jockey bids to fend off the challenge of Billy Loughnane Credit: Edward Whitaker

Palmer plans to send about ten horses to the Ebor meeting and will likely once more employ the services of reigning champion jockey Murphy, who has ridden for the trainer more than anyone this year bar Andrew Balding.

Murphy is currently trailing Billy Loughnane in this year's title race but Palmer thinks it is all still to play for between the two leading riders.

"Billy's doing very well and both the guys are very hungry for the championship," he said. "With Oisin's retainers, he will probably find himself out of the country more than Billy though, which will give Billy an opportunity.

"I think by Oisin's own admission, he's been frustrated by his haul at the big meetings, which has been quite difficult. When you're a jockey of his quality, you're at the big meetings, but if you spend five days at Goodwood and come away with one winner, that's not moving you up the table a lot, is it?

"Either one of them could pick up a ban or an injury too, of course. They're two supremely talented riders, and there's a long part of the season still to go."

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