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'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe
Middleham Park Racing will take advantage of Monday's "absolutely fantastic" new entry window to put Pershaada into the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes at barely a quarter of the supplementary fee.
The owners are full of hope the "super-fast" Molecomb Stakes winner can go one place better than their 2022 runner-up and beat the older sprinters at York on August 21.
The Platinum Queen, who won the Alice Keppel Stakes at Goodwood before finishing second in the Nunthorpe as a two-year-old, was added to the Group 1 sprint for £40,000 six days before the race.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
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