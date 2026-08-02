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York Ebor festival
premium

'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe

Molecomb Stakes winner Pershaada will take on her elders at York
Pershaada: Molecomb Stakes winner will take on her elders at YorkCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Middleham Park Racing will take advantage of Monday's "absolutely fantastic" new entry window to put Pershaada into the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes at barely a quarter of the supplementary fee.

The owners are full of hope the "super-fast" Molecomb Stakes winner can go one place better than their 2022 runner-up and beat the older sprinters at York on August 21.

The Platinum Queen, who won the Alice Keppel Stakes at Goodwood before finishing second in the Nunthorpe as a two-year-old, was added to the Group 1 sprint for £40,000 six days before the race.

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