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York Ebor festival
premium

'He's got the brain for it' - Amy Murphy targeting stable star at York's Half Million as she looks to book Breeders' Cup spot

Amy Murphy: paid a moving tribute to Stefano Cherchi at her owners' day
Amy Murphy: "Tokaido is in great form and he's definitely improving all the time"Credit: Edward Whitaker
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Amy Murphy, who has opted to target the big money on offer in Thursday's Harry's Half Million at York rather than bid for a second win at Group 2 level with Tokaido, is confident her stable star can improve on what has already been a stellar season.

Tokaido's CV includes success at Listed, Group 3 and Group 2 level in France, and Murphy hopes York's big sales race, rather than the following day's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes, can provide the perfect stepping stone to the Breeders' Cup at the end of October.

A £58,000 yearling purchase from Doncaster, Tokaido has amassed more than £130,000 in prize-money this season and will chase a first prize of a quarter of a million pounds on the Knavesmire.

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