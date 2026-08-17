‘He’s done nothing wrong his whole career’ - Ryan Moore excited for Constitution River clash with Ombudsman in Juddmonte International

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Ryan Moore believes York should suit Constitution River in his big clash with Ombudsman in the Juddmonte International – and is keen on his Nunthorpe mount at a double-figure price.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Constitution River has been imperious in three starts this campaign, most recently sealing back-to-back Group 1 wins in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly and the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

The three-year-old recorded the highest winning Racing Post Rating (128) in the Coral-Eclipse since Ghaiyyath (129) in 2020 and is the 7-4 second favourite with Paddy Power behind another Godolphin star performer in Ombudsman, who tops the betting at 4-5 for the day one feature (3.35 ) on Wednesday.

Moore said in a World Pool video: “We’re really looking forward to it. Constitution River has done nothing wrong in his whole career. We think York will suit him and the trip is perfect.

“He’ll be taking on last year’s winner Ombudsman, who was very impressive in the Prince of Wales’s, and has also been trained with this race in mind. It looks a really good race and it will be great to see how he measures up.”

Moore is set to partner stablemate Mission Central in the Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe (3.35 ) on Friday and expects the King Charles III Stakes scorer to be suited by returning to the minimum trip.

Mission Central: Ryan Moore's mount in the Nunthorpe Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mission Central is a best-price 12-1 with Sky Bet in a market headed by another Royal Ascot winner in Wesley Ward’s Palace of Holyroodhouse scorer Bacio at 3-1.

Moore said: “He didn’t see out six furlongs up the hill at Newmarket in the July Cup and dropping back to a flat, fast five furlongs at York will suit him really well. He was really progressive at the start of the year and he seems in good form at home.

“There’ll be pace everywhere and the draw will be important but if he gets a nice draw and a clear shot at it then he’ll definitely be thereabouts.”

Moore is hoping Minnie Hauk can bounce back to her best in her bid for back-to-back wins in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ) on Thursday.

Minnie Hauk finished second to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on her penultimate start but will have to reverse the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes form with Kalpana, having been beaten 18 lengths when eighth of nine behind that rival at Ascot last time.

Kalpana is the 11-8 favourite with William Hill to confirm the form and land the Yorkshire Oaks, with Minnie Hauk second in the betting at 10-3.

Moore said: “She had a very good three-year-old campaign and came back well at the start of the year, including running a really good race at Royal Ascot.

“The King George didn’t seem to work out for her but she likes York and the mile and a half there suits her well. She’s going to have to reverse the King George form with Kalpana but perhaps we didn’t see the best of her at Ascot.”

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