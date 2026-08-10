'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Oisin Murphy is raring to go at the Ebor meeting and hopes Asfoora's retirement U-turn will end in a perfect British farewell for the Australian star in next week's Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 ).

The eight-year-old mare had looked set to head off to the paddocks after finishing fourth at Glorious Goodwood last month, but her length defeat prompted trainer Henry Dwyer to give her a final hurrah. He said last week that the Nunthorpe was the plan and "I'd almost certainly say that would be it" .

That was music to the ears of Murphy, the regular European partner for Asfoora, who will bid to join stars such as Battaash and Mecca's Angel as a back-to-back winner of York's five-furlong Group 1.