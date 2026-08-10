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'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
Oisin Murphy is raring to go at the Ebor meeting and hopes Asfoora's retirement U-turn will end in a perfect British farewell for the Australian star in next week's Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35).
The eight-year-old mare had looked set to head off to the paddocks after finishing fourth at Glorious Goodwood last month, but her length defeat prompted trainer Henry Dwyer to give her a final hurrah. He said last week that the Nunthorpe was the plan and "I'd almost certainly say that would be it" .
That was music to the ears of Murphy, the regular European partner for Asfoora, who will bid to join stars such as Battaash and Mecca's Angel as a back-to-back winner of York's five-furlong Group 1.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
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