Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival
premium

'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins

Oisin Murphy and Asfoora: could be reunited at the Curragh
Asfoora: bids to become a back-to-back winner of the Nunthorpe StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Oisin Murphy is raring to go at the Ebor meeting and hopes Asfoora's retirement U-turn will end in a perfect British farewell for the Australian star in next week's Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35).

The eight-year-old mare had looked set to head off to the paddocks after finishing fourth at Glorious Goodwood last month, but her length defeat prompted trainer Henry Dwyer to give her a final hurrah. He said last week that the Nunthorpe was the plan and "I'd almost certainly say that would be it" .

That was music to the ears of Murphy, the regular European partner for Asfoora, who will bid to join stars such as Battaash and Mecca's Angel as a back-to-back winner of York's five-furlong Group 1.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inYork Ebor festival

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival