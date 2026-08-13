'He will be fresher than most at York' - George Scott relishing potential Trawlerman clash with Caballo De Mar on the Knavesmire

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

George Scott is hoping that bypassing Goodwood with his two-time Group 1-winning stayer Caballo De Mar will help his chances in a proposed rematch with Trawlerman in the Group 2 Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday week.

The five-year-old was last seen almost pulling up when last of 11 behind Scandinavia and Trawlerman in the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup, when Scott thinks the son of Phoenix Of Spain was undone by being too close to a frenetic pace.

Before his Ascot run, Caballo De Mar racked up his second Group 1 win in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp in May, and could be on his way back to France this autumn for a bid to win back-to-back runnings of the Prix du Cadran in October.

Caballo De Mar will carry a 3lb penalty at York on account of his latest win at the highest level, and will figure among a strong Scott team for the Ebor festival. He is the 5-1 second favourite for the 2m½f contest behind even-money favourite Trawlerman.

He said: “I think Caballo De Mar paid the price of how the race panned out at Ascot. He was drawn very wide and couldn’t get into a position. He used plenty of gas to get into position and then suffered from being on the coattails of the first and second for all of the race. He was a clear third at the furlong pole, but took himself into the red zone."

He added: "He’s in great shape and is showing me the benefits of skipping Goodwood. He’s showing all the fruits of having a bit of a break and will be fresher than most at York. His best trip is two miles rather than further."

Caballo De Mar is owned by Victorious Forever, whose other entries at York from the Scott stable include Mrair , who is set to run in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes, and new acquisition Gamrai .

Scott added: “Gamrai is in the Ebor, but he has the option of running at Newbury [Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes] on Saturday instead.”

Read these next:



Should you back or avoid these ante-post favourites for the big races at York's Ebor festival?

Wathnan Racing's Ebor festival runners ranked - find out which handicapper Harry Wilson thinks 'could be a Group horse in time'

'It looks perfect for her' - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk have a huge rival to worry about at York as explosive Irish Oaks winner is gunning for them

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.