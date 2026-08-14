'He got prematurely labelled as a slow horse' - Tom Marquand says Maltese Cross is still being underestimated ahead of Great Voltigeur

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Tom Marquand hopes Maltese Cross will set up a huge autumn campaign in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes , but he believes a possible rematch with his Derby conqueror Christmas Day could be his toughest task yet.

Owned by renowned film producer George Waud and trained by William Haggas, the Sea The Stars colt was beaten by two and three-quarter lengths in the Epsom Classic before landing the Grand Prix de Paris by a head last month.

Maltese Cross is the 4-1 second-favourite for the Betfred St Leger behind Christmas Day, and the pair could face off in a pre-Juddmonte International clash on the opening day of York's Ebor meeting on Wednesday. The duo must shoulder 5lb penalties for their Group 1 wins

The colt is also in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and Marquand is hopeful he can take next week's Group 2 before his major end-of-season targets.

Marquand said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a logical step in the calendar. It's a shame he has to carry the 5lb penalty, but it’s the perfect fit to send him there and then on to whatever comes next, whether that’s the Leger or the Arc.

“There were only really two logical options, and one was going back to France again. York is such a beautiful track. It’s not local, but it’s only a few hours on the road rather than another journey to France. York has done a fantastic job getting the ground beautiful, but the 5lb does make it slightly steep.”

Maltese Cross's largest winning margin has been by a neck, but Marquand believes his ability is still being underestimated.

Maltese Cross (left): was beaten by Christmas Day in the Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He probably got prematurely labelled as a slow horse because he didn’t go and put ground between them in the Derby Trial at Lingfield and show a real dash," he said. "Interestingly, he actually gave me the feel of a decent bit of speed that day.

"The Derby was on ground that probably wasn’t favourable for him and in France he showed the turn of foot and gave me the feel he had before and showed he’s not slow. He’s not just this nice, big, galloping type. He’s got class and speed as well."

Marquand added: "He didn’t get a chance to put ground between them in France, but he probably isn’t a horse who would anyway. The way he won that day was impressive. He showed a really good turn of foot to quicken up, find the split and show the good attitude he’s always had."

Queen's Vase winner Limestone , King Edward VII Stakes victor Causeway and Irish Derby third Pierre Bonnard are also among Maltese Cross's nine possible rivals.

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00 York, Wednesday)

Sky Bet: 2 Maltese Cross, 5-2 Pierre Bonnard, 7-2 Christmas Day, 4 Superior Choice, 10 Limestone, 14 bar

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