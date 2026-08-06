Harry Eustace hopes star sprinter can be a player in Nunthorpe - but his Glorious Goodwood winner is off to Australia

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Harry Eustace is hopeful his Group 1-winning sprinter Time For Sandals can build on the promise of her King George Stakes third and be a player in the Nunthorpe at York.

Last year’s Commonwealth Cup scorer finished third in the Glorious Goodwood sprint for the second season running and was beaten just three-quarters of a length by American Affair.

Time For Sandals, who could also run in the BAR 1-sponsored Flying Five at the Curragh on September 13, finished a neck second to Celandine in the Lowther at York as a juvenile and is 33-1 with bet365 for the on August 21.

Eustace said: “It was great to see her very much back on track. It was what we’ve been seeing from her at home all year but it’s just been frustrating up to Goodwood as you need so much luck at that level and we weren’t quite getting it with various things including track position.

“There was little to split the first four and she’s put herself firmly back in the picture for the big sprints. The Nunthorpe is very much the plan and she’ll probably also run in the Flying Five. She loves fast ground and seems great after Goodwood.

“There was a lot to be excited about with her run and the main protagonists were the right ones. If she arrives in that order, and gets drawn close to a horse who can take her far enough, you’d like to think she’d have a chance.”

Shimmering Sun , a recent Listed second at Naas, is set to return to Group 2 company for the Sky Bet Lowther at York’s big meeting on August 20. The Queen Mary seventh is a 20-1 chance.

Eustace said: “She ran a great race at Naas and demonstrated for the first time she wants to go up to six furlongs. She needs to step up on her last run but she’d done that with every start and not done a huge lot wrong. The Queen Mary form is pretty strong and she’s very much a two-year-old type.”

Ciarrai Abu: won three of his four starts this season Credit: Getty Images

Glorious Goodwood handicap winner Ciarrai Abu has had his last start for Eustace, with the OTI Racing-owned three-year-old set to join Tom Charlton and John O’Shea in Australia.

Eustace, who is working back from the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day with Sussex Stakes eighth Docklands for the same owners, said: “Ciarrai Abu signed off in the best possible way and goes into quarantine in September. He’s always hard to predict in the finish, which is why you don’t know where the ceiling of his ability is until he’s tested at it, but he’s looked more and more promising with every start.

“He was a nice horse in Britain and will be even more competitive in Australia at middle distances.”

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