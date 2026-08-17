Global stars on show, some much-needed rain and broken records - the key things to look out for at York's Ebor festival

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York's Ebor festival starts with a bang on Wednesday when Ombudsman and Constitution River clash in a Juddmonte International epic, but that is just the start of a brilliant four days.

With a Group 1 on each day and top-class stars ready to descend on the Knavesmire, the week looks sure to throw up some big themes.

A record-breaking festival

The £1.5 million Juddmonte International will be the richest race ever staged at York and it will headline the most lucrative Ebor festival the track has hosted.

Just less than £7.5m in prize-money will be on offer across the four days, which is up more than £300,000 from last year. No race is worth less than £100,000.

It follows prize-money increases at the summer's other major Flat festivals at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood. Royal Ascot was worth £10.65m this year, up from £10.05m, while Goodwood's Sussex Stakes pot was boosted to £1.5m.

York's chief executive William Derby said: "The prize-money increase is something we're hugely proud of, and we're also delighted to have World Pool across all four days this year for the first time following the upgrade of the City of York Stakes to a Group 1 last year.

"We've had more media interest from around the world and there's a real buzz about the place. From Royal Ascot through all the major summer festivals, this is all something British racing can be really proud of."

A meeting for the global stage

York's emphasis on attracting leading international runners has paid off again, with contenders from across Europe, Asia, the US and Australia. Getting the best from across the globe has not been restricted to the horses, either.

Derby said: "Joao Moreira is flying in to ride Satono Reve for Japan and it's brilliant to get arguably Hong Kong's best-ever jockey coming over. Then you have Asfoora's swansong, with Henry Dwyer and the owner, Akram El-Fahkri, coming over for it.

Joao Moreira: set to ride Satono Reve this week at York Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

"The live pictures are going out to 150 countries, including lots of territories taking it for the first time, and the Opening Show will also be live on ITV1 in front of a York audience. There are lots of innovations."

Nunthorpe Stakes favourite Bacio has already acclimatised to the city. Derby said: "He's been with us for the last week or so. His team have enjoyed going out on the Knavesmire in the mornings with the dog walkers, but I don't think they've seen anything like it!"

Has the weather turned just in time?

Flat racing has had to deal with heatwaves throughout the summer, but temperatures are set to be cooler in the high teens at York, which has even had some much-needed rain.

About 6mm of rain fell at the track on Sunday night, with the going described as good (fast). York introduced fast in brackets in the going description to show it is on the quick side of good.

Derby said: "Up until Sunday night, we'd only had 17mm of rain since June 19, and 22 days in that time were over 25C. The track looks amazing considering the conditions that Adrian Kay [head groundsman] and his team have dealt with.

"We anticipated a change in the weather and our last hot day was Friday, so we suspended irrigation after that. We're expecting some more rain before gates opening on Wednesday, as showers come through on Monday night. Then it's a mixture of clouds, sunny spells and showers through the week, with more organised showers on Thursday."

All set for a royal visit

Racing royalty will be watched by British royalty on Wednesday, when the Queen will be in attendance to watch the Juddmonte International. It will be her third Ebor meeting as the track's official patron.

The Queen: will be in attendance at York this week Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Derby said: "She'll be meeting some unsung heroes, like our cleaning team, the St John Ambulance team and those who put the track back together, as well as our community partners.

"She'll also meet Joe Fanning because we've got a presentation for him after the Acomb Stakes. Joe and his wife Sarah are with us as guests and the Queen wants to see Joe, which is brilliant."

A jockeys' title twist?

Even though Billy Loughnane has increased his lead over Oisin Murphy in the British Flat jockeys' championship to 15, York will keep racegoers aware of how the title race is going through the meeting.

Murphy is booked to ride there every day, including on Asfoora in the Nunthorpe, whereas Loughnane will be at York on just Thursday.

Derby said: "We're going to give it good focus on our big screens. It's such an interesting contest between Billy and Oisin and we'll be keeping tabs on the standings on them."

Read more . . .

Ryan Moore: York trip and track ideal for Constitution River - and my 12-1 Nunthorpe ride can definitely be in contention

'He’s as good value as any runner this week' - why this horse can win at York's Ebor festival

Royal Ascot winner to lead Alan King-trained duo into Ebor battle against the might of Willie Mullins

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