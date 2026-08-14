Future Classic winners and exciting Group 1 prospects - York's Ebor festival races that produce the stars of tomorrow

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We examine the two-year-old races at York that have unearthed future stars and assess the candidates this year who could go on to better things.

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes ( 2.25 Wednesday )

This Group 3 over seven furlongs was won by Dewhurst winner Gewan last season, the Andrew Balding-trained grey who sustained a fatal injury this spring prior to his Classic season. Balding also won the Acomb with Chaldean in 2022, the son of Frankel going on to take the Dewhurst and 2,000 Guineas.

Guineas third Distant Storm also ran in the Acomb last season, while Aidan O'Brien ran Italy. The Ballydoyle trainer often targets a talented juvenile at the race, and in 2024 The Lion In Winter beat Wimbledon Hawkeye and Guineas star Ruling Court.

The Lion In Winter beats Wimbledon Hawkeye and Ruling Court in the Acomb Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Broome was another O'Brien runner who made his first British start here and Haffner , Giant Sequoia and Coventry favourite Confucius have all been entered this year. Whoever the trainer decides to send over is likely to go off favourite.

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes Fillies ( 1.50 Thursday )

Albany winner Libertango heads the market for the fillies' Group 2 on Thursday as George Boughey and Billy Loughnane go in search of their first victory in the race.

Libertango: likely favourite for the Lowther Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The past two editions of the Lowther have been won by Ed Walker, Royal Fixation obliging last season and Celandine in 2024, although neither quite fulfilled their potential subsequently. Celandine beat future Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals by a neck in her year, while multiple Group 3 winner Flora Of Bermuda was beaten in the race in 2023, as was subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj in 2022.

Group winners Sandrine, Sacred, Liberty Beach and Actress were also beaten in the race, while O'Brien's Roly Poly finished second in 2016 before completing a Falmouth, Prix Rothschild and Sun Chariot hat-trick the following year.

The 2018 winner Fairyland followed up with the Cheveley Park and won the Flying Five at the Curragh at three.

Harry's Half Million By Goffs ( 2.25 Thursday )

Unsurprisingly with such significant prize-money up for grabs, this contest has attracted a big field of two-year-olds in each of the two years since Goffs bumped up the pot.

Sun Goddess is eligible to run, having been purchased at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale last season, although it remains to be seen if O'Brien's Phoenix Stakes-winning star will turn up here just 11 days later.

Could Sun Goddess be aimed at this large pot? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The prize-money has tempted big players before. Arizona Blaze was beaten a head in second in 2024 before landing the Group 1 Flying Five at three.

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes ( 3.00 Friday )

One of the two-year-old races to pay most attention to when noting talent for the future is the Gimcrack on Friday.

Lennox Stakes winner Lake Forest obliged at 16-1 three years ago, while Lusail, Threat, Minzaal, Emaraaty Anna and Sands Of Mali have all won here too.

Lake Forest winning the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Most noteworthy is, of course, Blue Point , who took this in 2016 before becoming a triple Group 1 winner at Ascot.

The list of those beaten in the Gimcrack is strong, too. Galeron, Royal Scotsman, Shadow Of Light, Haatem, Big Mojo, Johannes Brahms and Camille Pissarro all lined up.

What about the rest?

Hoo Ya Mal was a winner of the 7f maiden on the Friday of the Ebor meeting, before running a stormer when second at 150-1 behind Desert Crown in the 2022 Derby. Royal Ascot Group 1 winner Naval Crown was a 33-1 winner of this contest in 2020.

Perhaps the most eye-catching runner in recent years was Whirl , the Oaks second who went on to take the Pretty Polly and Nassau Stakes.

Whirl: went on to bigger things after defeat in a York maiden Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Breeders' Cup hero Starlust finished second in Wednesday's nursery in 2023.

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