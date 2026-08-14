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From Birr Castle to Devil's Advocate - Robert Havlin back on pacemaker duty after coming close to stealing last year's Juddmonte International
Robert Havlin is hoping to play his part in Ombudsman’s bid for back-to-back Juddmonte International wins when adopting pacemaker duties on outsider and stablemate Devil’s Advocate.
Havlin finished third on the 150-1 shot Birr Castle, trained by Andre Fabre, in the York Group 1 last year, having looked as though he might secure a shock success from the front at one point when almost 20 lengths clear in the 1m2½f contest.
He said: “I couldn’t believe how far clear I was to be honest because we wanted a strong pace to aim at, but everyone got caught behind the Japanese horse Danon Decile, who was a little bit keen to the start, and I think his jockey [Keita Tosaki] overdid things a little bit. I don’t think it’ll happen this time.”
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
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