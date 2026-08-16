Ed Bethell has Group 1 debut aim for lightly raced Wathnan-owned prospect - but is hoping for rain at York

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Ed Bethell is "very excited" by a change in the weather which looks set to allow him finally to give Paborus his Group 1 debut at York this weekend.

The trainer has been frustrated by the long dry spell which has prevented him from running the five-year-old since he returned from 12 months off with reported "niggly issues" to win the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June.

But that appears to be coming to an end and Bethell is looking forward to Saturday's Sky Bet City of York Stakes with a lightly raced gelding who is reckoned to be unsuited by fast ground.

"The rain looks like it might be arriving," the trainer said. "There could be some rain on Monday and Tuesday and I hope it keeps raining.

Ed Bethell: "I hope it keeps raining" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I'd love to get him out but he needs a bit of juice in the ground. He's been great since Newcastle, he literally hasn't run because of the ground.

"I just hope we get enough rain for him to run so he can showcase what he can do."

Paborus was not thought to be fully wound up when landing the Group 3 Chipchase and Bethell said at the time there was plenty more to come from him.

"I'm very excited," the trainer said. "He's a great horse to have in the yard and I hope he can do everyone a good service."

Seven weeks have passed since the Chipchase and Bethell admitted it is a challenge to train a horse for a target only not to run it when the ground is unsuitable.

"It's not an easy task," he said. "You're lifting horses up and you have to bring them back down then lift them up again. It's hard but I'm just very fortunate to have a nice horse like him and I really hope that we can go on and have a bit of fun with him this autumn when it does finally rain."

Paborus, who was bought privately by Wathnan Racing before finishing third in the Criterion Stakes at York in June of last year, was scoring his fifth win in just eight starts spread over four seasons when landing the Chipchase.

He is a best-priced 20-1 for the City of York Stakes, for which confirmations are made on Monday.

Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 York, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 3 Notable Speech, 4 Lake Forest, 5 Zavateri, 7 Ten Bob Tony, 10 Satono Reve, Thesecretadversary, True Love, 12 Division, 14 Flora Of Bermuda, Talk Of New York, Rogue Diplomat, 16 Paborus, Power Blue, Qirat, Take Charge Star, 20 bar

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