- More
Ebor festival LIVE: It's here! Get set for a blockbuster Juddmonte International as York begins with an almighty bang
Summary
- York's Ebor festival starts TODAY with a cracking seven-race card
- The feature race is the Juddmonte International (3.35), which sees an eagerly anticipated clash between defending champ Ombudsman and top-class three-year-old Constitution River
- Before then, Maltese Cross puts his St Leger and Arc claims to the test in a competitive Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00)
- Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore have a good chance in the first Group race of the meeting, the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (2.25), with Haffner
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch with your best bet and any other thoughts on York at liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- York's Ebor festival starts TODAY with a cracking seven-race card
- The feature race is the Juddmonte International (3.35), which sees an eagerly anticipated clash between defending champ Ombudsman and top-class three-year-old Constitution River
- Before then, Maltese Cross puts his St Leger and Arc claims to the test in a competitive Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00)
- Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore have a good chance in the first Group race of the meeting, the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (2.25), with Haffner
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch with your best bet and any other thoughts on York at liveblog@racingpost.com
Having a bet at York? Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- York Ebor 2026
Get set for the Ebor festival with £40 in free bets from Paddy Power when you sign up and bet £5.
Get ahead with The Edge!
Want some unparalleled analysis on the going at every track racing today - including York - plus the latest on hot and cold trainers, eyecatchers running and more?
Well, Harry Wilson has got you covered in this morning's edition of The Edge. It's free for all Racing Post readers today and you don't want to miss it.
Get stuck into The Edge here.
Get in touch 🗣️
It's safe to say many will have splinters in their backsides when it comes to choosing between Ombudsman and Constitution River.
Personally, at the risk of offending the Ombudsman ultras, I'm in the Constitution River camp - but it's devilishly difficult to call.
It's also far from a two-horse race, as Colin Keane and the Item team would be happy to tell you.
Who do you fancy in the big one? Or is there anything else on the card catching your eye? Please let us know at liveblog@racingpost.com!
How's the weather looking? ☔
It's been cracking the flags all summer but the sky has finally broken up north and there has been some welcome rain at York - but what's the going latest?
Liam Headd reports . . .
Day one of York's Ebor festival will start on good ground, with the track being hit with just under two millimetres of rain overnight.
Officials on Tuesday were anticipating the going description to remain as good, with possible showers during the early hours of Wednesday morning. A total of 1.8mm of rain fell on the Knavesmire, bringing the total to 11.4mm in the past seven days.
The forecast for the opening day, headlined by the £1.5 million Juddmonte International, is mostly cloudy, with some sunny intervals and scattered showers around lunchtime.
Good morning! 👋
This is the one . . .
Good morning everyone and welcome to our coverage of the opening day of York's Ebor festival.
Patrick Madden here to take you through the early proceedings and into what could be one of the races of the century.
The week gets off to the bang of all bangs with this afternoon's Juddmonte International (3.35). Forget the solar eclipse - this is truly generational.
In the blue corner stands Ombudsman. A contender for the best horse on the planet he was supreme at Royal Ascot and is back to defend the crown he won so impressively last year.
Meanwhile in the blue (and orange) corner we have Constitution River. Aidan O'Brien's charge has been faultless in an unbeaten season and we have no idea where his ceiling is.
It is one for the ages.
Anything else to note? Oh, just the small matter of a stacked seven-race card which includes the Derby winner taking on a major British Arc hope in the Great Voltigeur (3.00).
It's a serious day in store and we'll be bringing you all of the action throughout. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the one.
Come on!!!