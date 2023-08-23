Crunch 4am meeting to decide whether or not to water on second day of Ebor festival at York

York will make a decision early on Thursday morning whether to water the track before racing on the second day of the Ebor festival.

The going was good to firm, good in places on day one when Mostahdaf took the feature Juddmonte International and officials are keen to maintain a similar surface throughout the remaining three days.

"We're going to have a conversation at 4am," clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said on Wednesday evening. "It gives us time if we do want to put 2mm all around."

A mixed forecast is responsible for the decision to wait, with some suggesting a small amount of rain on Wednesday night and again on Thursday morning.

Leigh said: "The Met Office has got a 50 per cent chance of some light rain at 9pm tonight and 40 per cent at 11am tomorrow, but dry otherwise. If we get rain tonight then we won't water, but some of the other forecasts have it as dry and one of the others gives a very narrow band of rain, so we could easily miss it.

"There's a little bit of doubt and if we do put 2mm on it will only take us three hours, so if we give it the go-ahead by 4am it will be done by 7am."

Thursday's feature race is the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35 ), which features the Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance, Curragh runner-up Bluestocking, Nassau winner Al Husn and Ribblesdale scorer Warm Heart.

Read these next:

'Genius' Frankie Dettori hailed after masterful Mostahdaf ends Paddington's winning run in Juddmonte International

'Maybe I pulled the elastic band too long' - Aidan O'Brien reflects on a race too far for Paddington

'It's fantastic' - Indian Run makes it a day to remember for cricket star Jonny Bairstow

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.