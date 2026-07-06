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York Ebor festival
premium

Constitution River on collision course with Ombudsman as Aidan O'Brien reveals Juddmonte International under 'strong consideration'

The race of the season could be on in at York

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Aidan O'Brien will give "strong consideration" to the Juddmonte International when deciding emphatic Eclipse winner Constitution River's next move and said he cannot wait for his colt to take on the top older horses. 

The top older horse at the moment is Ombudsman, who is officially the highest-rated horse in the world after being given a mark of 132 following his explosive Prince of Wales's Stakes victory at Royal Ascot. 

John and Thady Gosden sidestepped a trip to Sandown on Saturday with Ombudsman and will instead head back to York next month in pursuit of back-to-back Juddmonte Internationals. Already racing fans are getting giddy at the prospect of a showdown with Constitution River in what would undoubtedly be the race of the season. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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