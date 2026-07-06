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Constitution River on collision course with Ombudsman as Aidan O'Brien reveals Juddmonte International under 'strong consideration'
The race of the season could be on in at York
Aidan O'Brien will give "strong consideration" to the Juddmonte International when deciding emphatic Eclipse winner Constitution River's next move and said he cannot wait for his colt to take on the top older horses.
The top older horse at the moment is Ombudsman, who is officially the highest-rated horse in the world after being given a mark of 132 following his explosive Prince of Wales's Stakes victory at Royal Ascot.
John and Thady Gosden sidestepped a trip to Sandown on Saturday with Ombudsman and will instead head back to York next month in pursuit of back-to-back Juddmonte Internationals. Already racing fans are getting giddy at the prospect of a showdown with Constitution River in what would undoubtedly be the race of the season.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
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- 'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball
- Ombudsman to miss next weekend's Coral-Eclipse as team eye Juddmonte International repeat
- Naas: Joseph O'Brien scores a hat-trick, while Paddy Twomey has York's Lowther in mind for explosive debut winner
- Constitution River well on his way to being a Ballydoyle great - and not even Ombudsman may be able to stop him
- 'The ability is all there' - unbeaten Gimcrack winner set for July Cup after tooth infection derailed Classic campaign
- 'We think we have a big chance' - Wesley Ward hatching Nunthorpe plan for Royal Ascot speedball
- Ombudsman to miss next weekend's Coral-Eclipse as team eye Juddmonte International repeat