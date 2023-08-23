Conditions expected to remain quick as York officials add 2mm of water following dry night

Officials at York have applied 2mm of water to the track following dry conditions overnight, but quick ground is expected for the second day of the Ebor festival.

The going on day two remains good, good to firm in places – the same as Wednesday – and the forecast shower risk has lowered, resulting in an "irrigation programme" in the early hours.

Speaking just after 8am on Thursday, raceday clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "We irrigated with 2mm of water overnight, replacing the moisture that we lost to the elements, and we're pretty much where we were at this time yesterday.

"After racing yesterday, the Met Office had some showers coming at 9pm and then from 9-11am today, but late in the night they removed that and the forecast was staying dry. That's when we decided to water."

It is forecast to be another dry day on the Knavesmire, which has already been hit with 69mm rainfall in August, and Leigh added: "It's going to brighten up over the next few hours before becoming overcast from 11am and then through racing.

"It's similar to yesterday and it was an ideal day for racing. It didn't dry the ground too much, it wasn't too hot and it was a decent day."

York's seven-race card gets underway at 1.50 .

York non-runners

1.50: Queen's Guard

5.20: Al Simmo

Read these next:

'Genius' Frankie Dettori hailed after masterful Mostahdaf ends Paddington's winning run in Juddmonte International

Can Savethelastdance make it 5-5 for Aidan O'Brien's Irish Oaks winners? Key quotes for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.