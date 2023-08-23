Brilliant James Doyle treads the line between recklessness and bravery in intoxicating style

Group 1s are the races that define careers, but one decision defined the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday.

It came approaching the two-furlong marker when James Doyle, who was travelling ominously well aboard the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart, loomed alongside stablemate Savethelastdance. He decided to wait.

It was a decision which, depending on your perspective, could have been labelled brave or reckless, clever or stupid, race-winning or race-risking and genius or lucky. To some degree it was a combination of all of those elements at different ratios, forming a beautiful concoction of what makes this sport so intoxicating. But above all else, it may just have won him the race.