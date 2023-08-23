Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festivaltoday
15:35 York
premium

Brilliant James Doyle treads the line between recklessness and bravery in intoxicating style

Hazel Galloway and James Doyle admire Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm Heart
James Doyle and Hazel Galloway admire Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm HeartCredit: Edward Whitaker

Group 1s are the races that define careers, but one decision defined the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday.

It came approaching the two-furlong marker when James Doyle, who was travelling ominously well aboard the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart, loomed alongside stablemate Savethelastdance. He decided to wait.

It was a decision which, depending on your perspective, could have been labelled brave or reckless, clever or stupid, race-winning or race-risking and genius or lucky. To some degree it was a combination of all of those elements at different ratios, forming a beautiful concoction of what makes this sport so intoxicating. But above all else, it may just have won him the race.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 24 August 2023Last updated 18:17, 24 August 2023
icon
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival