Ante-post Ebor favourite Sweet William 'unlikely to get in' after publication of the weights

John Gosden believes Sweet William , the 8-1 favourite for the Sky Bet Ebor at York on August 26, is unlikely to get into the race after the weights for the Knavesmire's feature event were published on Tuesday.

The four-year-old shot to the head of the market after running out an easy winner of the 2m½f handicap at Newbury on Saturday, but his joint-trainer is already considering alternative options with his new mark likely to be insufficient to secure a place in the race.

Normandie Stud's four-year-old was rated only 88 before winning at the weekend and will be aimed elsewhere after a 7lb rise, which leaves him 53rd on the list behind topweight Hamish (allotted 10st 5lb).

"At this stage I would say that Sweet William looks unlikely to make the cut for the Ebor," Gosden said. "The race closed at midnight on Saturday and he has been raised 7lb, which is not quite enough to get into the race. He's come out of Newbury fine and we’ll have to see what other options there are for him."

Gosden snr won the race with Muntahaa in 2018 when he was the only name on the licence, while he joined forces with son Thady for Trawlerman's success last year. In the absence of the favourite, the pair could still be represented by Godolphin's stayer, who is second in on 10st, and the filly One Evening (40th, 8st 13lb).

Trawlerman: 11lb higher than when winning the race last year Credit: John Grossick

Supporters of the 10-1 second favourite Real Dream could also be in for an anxious wait as the four-year-old is 35th on the list and due to carry 9st 1lb. He was last seen winning a 1m6f handicap at Ascot by four and a quarter lengths.

As it stands, the final horse guaranteed a place is the Roger Varian-trained Divine Jewel (22nd, 9st 4lb), who finished a head second to Shamida in the Group 3 Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown on his last outing.

Others to note are the Duke of Edinburgh winner Okita Soushi (fourth, 9st 11lb), Grade 2 hurdle winner Scriptwriter (ninth, 9st 8lb), the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde (18th, 9st 6lb) and the Northumberland Plate winner Calling The Wind (19th, 9st 5).

Sky Bet Ebor weights

1 Hamish 10st 5lb

2 Trawlerman 10st

3 Ardakan 9st 11lb

4 Okita Soushi 9st 11lb

5 Live Your Dream 9st 11lb

6 Enemy 9st 11lb

7 Lone Eagle 9st 11lb

8 French Claim 9st 10lb

9 Scriptwriter 9st 8lb

10 Cemhaan 9st 8lb

11 First Ruler 9st 8lb

12 Rajinsky 9st 8lb

13 Tashkhan 9st 8lb

14 Yashin 9st 7lb

15 Ocean Wind 9st 7lb

16 Sunchart 9st 6lb

17 Point King 9st 6lb

18 Absurde 9st 6lb

19 Calling The Wind 9st 5lb

20 Jackfinbar 9st 5lb

21 Safecracker 9st 5lb

22 Divine Jewel 9st 4lb

Sky Bet Ebor (3.35 York, August 26)

Sky Bet: 8 Sweet William, 10 Real Dream, Absurde, 12 Gaassee, Okita Soushi, Chillingham, Dawn Rising, 14 Live Your Dream, Nagano, 16 Calling The Wind, Lot Of Joy, Safecracker, French Claim, Eagles Way, First Ruler, Yashin, 20 bar

