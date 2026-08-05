'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul

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Fresh from a memorable Glorious Goodwood, Wathnan Racing have their sights set on more success at York's Ebor meeting and the possibility of landing a first Group 1 this year to make it a "pretty complete season".

The Qatari-owned operation registered a remarkable seven winners at Goodwood last week, including victories in both the Golden Mile and Stewards' Cup with Archivist and Evening Saigon , 12 months after having just one victory at the same fixture.

Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown expressed his delight after a successful week, but knows the importance of moving forward and ensuring the remainder of the year is as successful as possible.

He said: "We had one winner at Goodwood last year, and Fred Morley, Tom Biggs, James Doyle and I sat down three weeks before this year's meeting to analyse where we went wrong and how we could get better.

"It was great that the results came, because the whole team was there and you certainly felt the expectation walking in.

Richard Brown: "It was great that the results came" Credit: Laura Green

"Now we've checked the boxes of Ascot and Goodwood, we'd dearly love a Group 1 winner – that would make it a pretty complete season.

"We're still very young; we're in our third year, but we want to keep the momentum going. That's the challenge, but we've got great support, and we have an amazing team from top to bottom."

The powerful group are set to be well represented on the Knavesmire in a fortnight, with Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes winner Flora Of Bermuda expected to be one of their big chances of a top-level breakthrough in the Group 1 Sky Bet City of York Stakes .

"She's tough and she's got a great heart. She's firmly become a favourite of the team," said Brown. "We always wanted to try her over seven furlongs, and we thought Goodwood was the perfect place.

"She's a bit of a warrior, and I think she's better than ever. We went there thinking she was one of our big bullets, and she duly delivered. She's a lovely mare for the team to own."

Night Raider: set to return to the Nunthorpe in two weeks Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Karl Burke-trained Night Raider was a well-beaten fifth in the King George Stakes, but Brown believes a return to Yorkshire can work in his favour as he prepares for the Group 1 Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes , a race in which he finished fourth last year.

Brown said: "It didn't happen for him at Goodwood. Talking to Karl after, we felt he didn't look quite as good as he did at Ascot, so maybe he wasn't 100 per cent. These sprinters are very in and out, and they take it in turns. I think York's perfect for him."

Brown said Earth Shot would be aimed at the Group 1 Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks , ground depending, while promising juvenile Wild Blossom will tackle the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes after returning to winning ways in the Alice Keppel last week.

He said: "She [Wild Blossom] was very impressive first time, but just missed at Ascot, although that can happen. Karl [Burke] has always held her in high regard, and she'd done a serious bit of work before Goodwood, so we were hopeful we'd see the best of her.

"I've been doing this long enough not to get carried away, but she's a smart filly, and we'll find out how smart when we go to York.

"I think on pedigree and physique she'll get six furlongs. She's blessed with a lot of speed, and I'd rather we find out if she'll get six now, so we can plot the end of the season with her."

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