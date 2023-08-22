2023 Juddmonte International: assessing the four contenders for the big Group 1 at York on Wednesday

The feature on day one of York's Ebor festival is the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35) . Over the years it has seen some spectacular winners and Wednesday's renewal has attracted a high-class field of four. Here we look at each contender and assess their chances for the £1 million race . . .

Strengths: The three-year-old colt continues to showcase top-class ability and landed a seventh successive victory in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood earlier this month. His one-and-a-half-length win over Facteur Cheval was his fourth Group 1 in a row and despite never having raced over this far he showed that stamina is not an issue when landing the Coral-Eclipse over 1m2f on his penultimate appearance. He should be bang on for this assignment and Aidan O'Brien has won this race three times since 2013.

Paddington: has continued to dominate his races this season Credit: Mark Cranham

Weaknesses: Although he won impressively at Goodwood the field was not as competitive as it will be at York. Taking on two Group 1-winning horses as well as a course-and-distance winner in The Foxes will be a tougher challenge for Paddington to overcome.

Odds: 8-13

Paddington 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Strengths: The five-year-old blew the field apart when winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes by five lengths and a repeat performance would give him a huge opportunity to deny favourite Paddington. He has the most experience in this year's race and has proven himself over this trip and further, suggesting that he'll have no issues if required to make the running.

Mostahdaf: beat Luxembourg in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: It was a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at the royal meeting, but the son of Frankel has not raced since then and must prove that his Ascot effort was no fluke. With regular jockey Jim Crowley suspended, Frankie Dettori picks up the ride and although he is the joint-winningmost rider in this race's history, he has not been successful since 2007.

Odds: 9-4

Mostahdaf 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Strengths: She is the only filly in the contest but deserves to be involved after landing a third top-level victory in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July. Hollie Doyle has partnered her in each of her 12 career starts, so knows her all too well, and Nashwa has proven herself over this trip having won the Group 1 Prix de Diane in July last year. If she repeats her Falmouth performance, she could be a big threat to Paddington's winning run.

Nashwa and Hollie Doyle have built up quite the partnership Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: Her best effort based on RPRs came over a mile and although she stayed on well in the Nassau Stakes last time out, she couldn't quite manage to get her head in front. John and Thady Gosden's filly should not be inconvenienced by the step up in trip but needs another career-best effort to have a chance of winning and that would mean a big improvement from her Goodwood third.

Odds: 9-1

Nashwa 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Strengths: The three-year-old is the only runner in the field to have raced, and won, on the Knavesmire after producing a joint-best effort on RPRs in the Group 2 Dante earlier this year. A slight mistake when leaving the stalls in the Derby proved crucial, but he stayed on well and has run some nice races in defeat this season.

Andrew Balding: came close to landing a Group 1 with The Foxes last time out Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Weaknesses: Although he has contested Group 1 races before, he has yet to add any to his CV and this could prove crucial in a race where all three opponents have struck at the top level.

Odds: 18-1

The Foxes 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Verdict

Although only four stand their ground in Wednesday's Group 1 contest, it is a top-class field and another solid renewal should be expected. The fact that three of the four have won Group 1 races, and the other has a Group 2 to his name, speaks volumes, but Paddington is the star attraction.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has achieved an RPR of at least 120 in his last four starts – all of which were at the highest level – and it would be no surprise to see him improve once again.

It is not a given we will see him race next year but while he is around he continues to dominate and this could yet be another Group 1 on the list for the Ballydoyle team.

Paddington 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Juddmonte International (3.35 York, August 23)

Coral: 8-13 Paddington, 9-4 Mostahdaf, 8 Nashwa, 18 The Foxes

Best betting offers: Juddmonte International at York

bet365 have a new customer offer available when you sign up for an account. Sign up for a new account here .

Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back specials. Sign up for a new account here .

Coral have an offer for new customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Ladbrokes have an offer for new customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, when you sign up for a new account here .

New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers. Sign up for a new account here .

Tote are giving away free bets to new customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday

What's on this week: Paddington's Juddmonte International bid a thrilling start to York

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.