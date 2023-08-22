2023 Juddmonte International: assessing the four contenders for the big Group 1 at York on Wednesday

The feature on day one of York's Ebor festival is the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35). Over the years it has seen some spectacular winners and Wednesday's renewal has attracted a high-class field of four. Here we look at each contender and assess their chances for the £1 million race . . .
Strengths: The three-year-old colt continues to showcase top-class ability and landed a seventh successive victory in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood earlier this month. His one-and-a-half-length win over Facteur Cheval was his fourth Group 1 in a row and despite never having raced over this far he showed that stamina is not an issue when landing the Coral-Eclipse over 1m2f on his penultimate appearance. He should be bang on for this assignment and Aidan O'Brien has won this race three times since 2013.
Weaknesses: Although he won impressively at Goodwood the field was not as competitive as it will be at York. Taking on two Group 1-winning horses as well as a course-and-distance winner in The Foxes will be a tougher challenge for Paddington to overcome.
Odds: 8-13
Strengths: The five-year-old blew the field apart when winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes by five lengths and a repeat performance would give him a huge opportunity to deny favourite Paddington. He has the most experience in this year's race and has proven himself over this trip and further, suggesting that he'll have no issues if required to make the running.
Weaknesses: It was a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings at the royal meeting, but the son of Frankel has not raced since then and must prove that his Ascot effort was no fluke. With regular jockey Jim Crowley suspended, Frankie Dettori picks up the ride and although he is the joint-winningmost rider in this race's history, he has not been successful since 2007.
Odds: 9-4
Strengths: She is the only filly in the contest but deserves to be involved after landing a third top-level victory in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in July. Hollie Doyle has partnered her in each of her 12 career starts, so knows her all too well, and Nashwa has proven herself over this trip having won the Group 1 Prix de Diane in July last year. If she repeats her Falmouth performance, she could be a big threat to Paddington's winning run.
Weaknesses: Her best effort based on RPRs came over a mile and although she stayed on well in the Nassau Stakes last time out, she couldn't quite manage to get her head in front. John and Thady Gosden's filly should not be inconvenienced by the step up in trip but needs another career-best effort to have a chance of winning and that would mean a big improvement from her Goodwood third.
Odds: 9-1
Strengths: The three-year-old is the only runner in the field to have raced, and won, on the Knavesmire after producing a joint-best effort on RPRs in the Group 2 Dante earlier this year. A slight mistake when leaving the stalls in the Derby proved crucial, but he stayed on well and has run some nice races in defeat this season.
Weaknesses: Although he has contested Group 1 races before, he has yet to add any to his CV and this could prove crucial in a race where all three opponents have struck at the top level.
Odds: 18-1
Although only four stand their ground in Wednesday's Group 1 contest, it is a top-class field and another solid renewal should be expected. The fact that three of the four have won Group 1 races, and the other has a Group 2 to his name, speaks volumes, but Paddington is the star attraction.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has achieved an RPR of at least 120 in his last four starts – all of which were at the highest level – and it would be no surprise to see him improve once again.
It is not a given we will see him race next year but while he is around he continues to dominate and this could yet be another Group 1 on the list for the Ballydoyle team.
Juddmonte International (3.35 York, August 23)
Coral: 8-13 Paddington, 9-4 Mostahdaf, 8 Nashwa, 18 The Foxes
