Lockinge runners and riders

Action from the opening day of York's Dante meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

By David Carr at York

Today has dawned bright and sunny at York and the going remains officially good but who knows how it will be riding later on? Rain could be on its way.

Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "It was dry overnight and the forecast is for it to start off bright then there is the chance of heavy, blustery showers during racing this afternoon."

It is, of course, impossible to know what effect those showers may have. If they come.

The better news for anyone coming racing tomorrow is that it is forecast to be dry and bright then, with sunny intervals. As yesterday, there is quite a headwind today so be wary of reading too much into seemingly slow race times.