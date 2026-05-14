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York day two: the latest going news, market movers, build-up and more with Derby clues on offer in the Dante Stakes
Summary
- Christmas Day clear favourite with Derby clues on offer in Dante Stakes (4.05)
- Very little to split four big guns in the supporting Middleton Fillies' Stakes (3.30)
- Damysus, Zeus Olympios and Notable Speech stand their ground in Lockinge
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Christmas Day clear favourite with Derby clues on offer in Dante Stakes (4.05)
- Very little to split four big guns in the supporting Middleton Fillies' Stakes (3.30)
- Damysus, Zeus Olympios and Notable Speech stand their ground in Lockinge
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Lockinge runners and riders
News of some declarations to bring you, via my very helpful colleague Oli Barnard.
Confirmed runners and riders for the Lockinge Stakes
Cicero's Gift Jason Watson
Damysus James Doyle
Dancing Gemini Rossa Ryan
Jonquil Colin Keane
Mississippi River Sean Levey
More Thunder Tom Maquand
Notable Speech William Buick
Sahlan Mickael Barzalona
The Lion In Winter Ryan Moore
Zeus Olympios Clifford Lee
Do they know it's Christmas time?
Christmas Day is clear favourite with Ladbrokes for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (4.05).
Aidan O'Brien has been hoovering up the trials, so it is no surprise to see Christmas Day priced at 2-1.
The trainer is also represented by Action, available at 5-1 behind Morshdi (4-1) for William Haggas.
Lovely little line from Alex Apati of Ladbrokes, who said: "Christmas looks set to come early for Aidan O'Brien and co this afternoon, with a long-awaited fifth Dante Stakes on the cards."
Ground and weather
By David Carr at York
Today has dawned bright and sunny at York and the going remains officially good but who knows how it will be riding later on? Rain could be on its way.
Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "It was dry overnight and the forecast is for it to start off bright then there is the chance of heavy, blustery showers during racing this afternoon."
It is, of course, impossible to know what effect those showers may have. If they come.
The better news for anyone coming racing tomorrow is that it is forecast to be dry and bright then, with sunny intervals. As yesterday, there is quite a headwind today so be wary of reading too much into seemingly slow race times.
Good morning
Good morning, Jonathan Harding here to guide you through day two of York's Dante festival, when there will be more Classic clues on offer in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (4.05).
I would love to hear from you. Who has stood out in Betfred Derby and Oaks trials? Who will you be backing this afternoon? Please do get in touch in the usual manner: liveblog@racingpost.com.