Why the Dante is the perfect spot to find this year's Derby winner - what history tells us about the best Classic trials for Epsom

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Every spring punters are left asking the same question: which race is the most reliable guide for the Betfred Derby and Oaks?

For generations the answer has shifted between York, Chester, Newmarket and Ireland. Some years the Guineas dominates the conversation, while in others the recognised middle-distance trials appear stronger.

However, when you analyse the results since the turn of the century, an interesting pattern emerges, and the main conclusion is that the trial itself matters but the timing of it may be even more significant.

The strongest traditional Derby guide remains the Dante. Since 2000 six Derby winners have taken the York route, more than any other recognised British and Irish middle-distance trial.

There are obvious reasons why the Dante works so well. It combines fitness with freshness, gives colts a genuine test over ten furlongs and runners rarely have too hard a race just three weeks before Epsom.

Why does the Dante timing matter?

The Dante’s effectiveness changes dramatically depending on where it falls in the calendar.

When the Dante falls in the traditional three-week window, it becomes an exceptionally strong Derby guide, whereas when the York meeting moves closer to Epsom, the results weaken significantly.

This year’s Dante again falls 23 days before the Derby, which is historically the sweetspot. That ideal preparation window repeatedly appears throughout the Derby data. Excluding horses emerging from the Guineas, 13 of the last 19 Derby winners had their final race between 21 and 28 days before Epsom.

The Chester Vase provides another strong example. Again, the 23-24 day gap appears more effective. So is it really about the trial itself or simply the preparation window?

The Guineas route complicates the picture further. The 2,000 Guineas has actually thrown up the most Derby winners this century, yet only two of the seven winners to come from the Guineas actually won at Newmarket. One finished second and two were third. Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy famously bucked the trend after heavy defeats on the Rowley Mile.

Take those two exceptions away and another pattern emerges. A total of 24 of the last 26 Derby winners had finished in the top three on their previous start, while 22 of those had finished in the top two.

The Irish route has remained especially effective for Irish trainers. The Ballysax, Leopardstown Derby Trial and Irish Guineas have consistently produced major Derby contenders. Still, trainer patterns cannot be ignored.

Aidan O’Brien alone accounts for a huge percentage of Derby winners this century and has repeatedly shown there is no single blueprint. His winners have emerged from the Guineas, Chester, Lingfield and even maidens, in the case of Serpentine.

Serpentine: won the Derby in 2020 on the back of a maiden success Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Oaks tells a slightly different story

The Cheshire Oaks, Musidora and Irish Guineas jointly top the list of key Oaks prep races with four winners, but the Classic does not appear to be as tightly tied to one preparation window.

Only five Oaks winners this century emerged from the Derby-style sweetspot of 23-24 days. Ten winners ran less than 21 days before Epsom compared to only three in the Derby.

That may suggest fillies are slightly more adaptable in their preparation or simply that Oaks campaigns are less rigidly structured. There also appears more chance of winning the Oaks without a conventional trial altogether. Even so, the broader pattern still holds.

From all of the Oaks winners this century, 23 finished in the top two last time. Of the other three, two were down the field in a Guineas and the other was third in the Blue Wind Stakes in Ireland. So again, for the designated Epsom trials you need to be looking at one who has recorded a top-two finish before the Classic.

The exceptions in both races largely come through the Guineas route, reinforcing the idea that Newmarket form can sometimes be interpreted differently from the recognised middle-distance trials.

Average preparation gaps

The average time between a horse’s final run and Epsom success also reinforces the point.

Derby winners generally benefit from slightly longer recoveries and carefully spaced campaigns, while Oaks winners appear more capable of thriving on quicker turnarounds. It is worth mentioning there is naturally a two-day shorter gap between the 1,000 Guineas and the Oaks than the colts' equivalent.

So what does all this tell us about this year?

Historically the ideal Derby preparation still appears to be a positive performance in a recognised middle-distance race around three to four weeks before Epsom. That places this year’s Dante, staged 23 days before the Derby, firmly in the historical sweetspot.

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