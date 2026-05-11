'We’re ready to rock and roll, he worked so well' - Juddmonte squad set to throw Dante dice with unbeaten son of Frankel

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A pleasing piece of work has persuaded the team behind the unbeaten Item to run him in Thursday's Group 2 Dante Stakes , the feature race of York's three-day meeting.

The son of Frankel, who followed up an impressive debut win on the all-weather at Kempton with success at Bath in September, is a top-priced 6-1 chance to prevail on his seasonal return in the £180,000 contest.

Trained by Andrew Balding, Item sits behind only Christmas Day, Morshdi and Saxon Street in the market, and Juddmonte's racing manager Barry Mahon has identified the Knavesmire as the venue for the colt's next assignment.