'We have an eye on the Gold Cup' - St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov set for York return on Friday

While the first two days of York’s Dante meeting will provide notable Derby and Oaks clues, Friday’s card will feature a Classic winner with St Leger hero primed to return in the .

The KHK Racing-owned colt was successful in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last year and went on to land the final Classic of the season on Town Moor, defeating New London by two lengths.

Eldar Eldarov failed to fire when finishing seventh of eight in the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day at Ascot in October, but his trainer Roger Varian is particularly pleased with the four-year-old's progress through the winter and spring.

Varian, who won the Musidora with Nausha at the Dante meeting in 2019, said: “We have been very pleased with Eldar Eldarov. He’s wintered particularly well and appears to be a bit stronger than he was last year.

“He's training with a nice amount of enthusiasm, the Yorkshire Cup has been his target for some time and we're looking forward to getting his season started on Friday.

“I see no reason why the track at York shouldn't suit him and he's a colt who seems to be effective on any ground, which is comforting."

The Yorkshire Cup will be a stepping stone to the Gold Cup at Ascot on June 22 for Eldar Eldarov, who is a best-priced 7-1 with William Hill for the illustrious event at the royal meeting, and Varian is hoping for a bold show on the Knavesmire.

He said: "We have one eye on the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month, and while I don't think we'll be using fitness as an excuse on Friday, the run should put him spot on for the royal meeting."

David Egan: regular rider of Eldar Eldarov Credit: Eddie Keogh (Getty Images)

David Egan has ridden Eldar Eldarov on each of his six starts and will maintain the partnership in the £180,000 event.

His rivals could include Dubai Gold Cup winner Broome and runner-up Siskany, and last year’s runaway Lonsdale Cup scorer Quickthorn, in a race won by the now-retired Stradivarius in three of the last four runnings.

Last year’s third Tashkhan, St Leger third Giavellotto and Emily Dickinson, a Listed winner at Navan last month, are among the other entries, while last week's Ormonde winner Hamish remained in contention at the six-day stage. Declarations for the final day of the meeting will be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Coral: 5-2 Quickthorn, 3 Broome, 9-2 Eldar Eldarov, 11-2 Emily Dickinson, 6 Hamish, Siskany, 14 Giavellotto, Tashkan, 25 bar

Read more . . .

. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.