Time For Sandals takes next step on the road back to Royal Ascot with Ryan Moore in the saddle - but will forecast rain hinder her hopes?

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The recently renamed Minster Stakes has been won by some high-class fillies and mares in recent years, including Highfield Princess, and Time For Sandals carries the flag at York on Wednesday.

Last year's Commonwealth Cup winner was entitled to come on for her reappearance in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket last month, when she raced prominently before weakening into fifth behind Run To Freedom.

The daughter of Sands Of Mali provided her trainer Harry Eustace with the second leg of a memorable Group 1 double at Royal Ascot last year and this run will help to set up a potential return to Berkshire next month.

"We were pretty happy with her return at Newmarket when she didn’t really handle the Dip and got tired but mentally that has woken her up," said Eustace. "We felt six furlongs at York would suit her after that and she has run well there before. They are forecast rain, however, which we could do without."

What They Say

Tom Marquand, rider of Big Mojo

I sat on him the other day at home and he felt in good shape. This looks a good starting point although his penalty makes it less easy. York is a speed track like Haydock and he’s versatile as regards ground if any rain arrives.

Jim Goldie, trainer of American Affair

He’s been off for nearly a year but is ready to go and we took him to Musselburgh for a racecourse gallop before one of the Sunday Series fixtures which I think you can find a recording of on I Player somewhere. That went well and we have had this in our minds for him for a while “

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell, owners of Elmonjed

He likes York, having won there twice over this trip last year. He’s come forward from his comeback run and likes the ground. He goes there with an each-way chance.

Peter Harper, racing manager to Al Mohamediya Racing, owners of Jasour

He’s in top shape at home and the fast ground is very much his surface so we’re hopeful. It’s an open race and he looks to have a good draw in five.

Richard Brown, racing advisor to Wathnan Racing, owners of Kind Of Blue

He’s in good form. Last year didn’t go completely to plan but he ran well at Haydock. He gave us a big day in the British Champions Sprint a couple of years ago and James Fanshawe seems happy with him and is looking forward to seeing him back.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

He ran okay back at five furlongs in the Palace House last time but six suits him better. He’s become a bit lazy at home so it's either this or give him a gallop at home. I would have preferred not to be drawn 13 of 13 though.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional

Quick ground and six furlongs should suit him well first time back and he’s been training well. Hopefully the rain stays away and we are looking forward to it.

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