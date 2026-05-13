Three horses to note on the second day of the Dante festival - including an eye-catching jockey booking for a red-hot trainer

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While the Dante and Middleton Stakes are the showpiece events on day two of the York Dante festival, we have picked out three horses to note on the undercard, including one in the Listed Westow Stakes.

Arklow Lad - Lindum York Handicap ( 2.20 )

Arklow Lad joined Mick Appleby from Kieran Cotter in the winter and the four-year-old has made a bright start for his new yard, winning two of his three starts and finishing a close third on the other occasion.

Those two victories came over five furlongs, as opposed to the six-furlong trip when third, and he runs over the minimum distance here looking to follow up his half-length success from a wide draw at Pontefract last time. He had been due to run at the Chester May meeting but was withdrawn because of the ground. However, forecast rain at York should make conditions more suitable.

That Pontefract success represented a career-best effort, yet it is difficult to believe he has reached his ceiling, particularly as the first-time cheekpieces appeared to aid him and he has been raised only 4lb.

Arklow Lad 14:20 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Cerulean Bay finished 11th in this contest last year but looks a much-improved performer 12 months on, reflected by a mark 5lb higher than for that run. That rise is based on several bold efforts last season, including seconds in the Shergar Cup Mile and Clipper Handicap at this track before back-to-back wins at Goodwood.

Those performances came on a variety of surfaces, suggesting he has enough versatility to cope with whatever weather arrives before race time.

The David O'Meara-trained five-year-old made an encouraging reappearance at Haydock last month, finishing strongly to stay on into fourth, while recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 109. His two Goodwood wins came over a mile and going back to that trip should suit.

Cerulean Bay 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Aspect Island - Listed Westow Stakes ( 4.40 )

Aspect Island (left) finished third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Credit: Getty Images

James Owen has enjoyed a superb month, with a 31 per cent strike-rate (11-35) before racing on Wednesday afternoon and evening, producing a return of £27.27 to a £1 level stake.

The trainer sends two runners to York on Thursday and one of those is Aspect Island, who is prominent in the betting for the Listed Westow Stakes. What stands out is the eye-catching booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who will ride for Owen for only the third time.

Aspect Island has won one of his seven starts, that success coming in a handicap four runs ago, but he has since held his own in Group company. He has been beaten less than two and a quarter lengths in each of his last three starts, including when third under Frankie Dettori in the Group 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

He sets the standard on RPRs and the son of Showcasing could take plenty of beating if building on his seasonal return at Newmarket last month.

Aspect Island 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Owen

Read more Raceday Intel:

'This lad could be a bit different' - looking for the potential Derby winner as the Dante gives Epsom hopefuls one last chance

Can Charlie Appleby emerge from the doldrums with victory in the Dante - or will Christmas come early for Aidan O'Brien?

Separating a small but high-class Middleton field is a challenge - this classy mare could have the tactical edge

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