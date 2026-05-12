The heavyweight stables are all represented so will this year's Musidora live up to recent reputation as the premier Oaks trial?

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The Musidora is the fillies' equivalent to the Dante, which is generally accepted as the first among equals of the various Derby trials. The Musidora does not quite match its open-sex counterpart, but you could still make the case for it being the strongest Oaks trial in recent history.

Two of the last nine Oaks winners came from the Musidora (2020 has been taken out of this analysis, because the Oaks was run first that year). Both of those fillies, Snowfall and Soul Sister, completed the York-Epsom double.

As you might expect, turning up for the Classic as winner of your trial counts for a lot here. Form figures of Musidora winners in the Oaks over the last decade have been 612102. Form figures of non-winners in the Oaks have been 839690209. In other words, a third of winners have followed up in the Oaks, and another third have been second. If you had not won the Musidora, the return drops to two places from nine, so slightly less than one in four places and no winners.

Snowfall: completed the York-Epsom double Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The other difference with the Dante is that Aidan O'Brien tends to have a bit more time for the Musidora. The Dante has earned its reputation with hardly any help from the most successful trainer in the Derby's history, but O'Brien has won two of the last five runnings of the Musidora with fillies who have gone on to finish first and second at Epsom.

Greater Ballydoyle interest has brought a small uptick in the quality of the Musidora. While the ten-year average Racing Post Rating for the race is 107.7, in three of the last four years the winning filly has posted a figure in the 110s.

With strong representation from Ballydoyle, the Gosdens, William Haggas, Ralph Beckett, supplemented by coming forces Ed Walker and George Boughey, you would fancy this year's Musidora to uphold the recent trend. History tells us what you would expect: that the winner will be the one to carry the flag for the form in 23 days' time.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Felicitas camp 'full of hope'

There are many ways to prepare an Oaks contender. Legacy Link has gone about it by creditably contesting a Group 1 at two. Felicitas had not yet seen the track when the Fillies' Mile was run at the backend of last season.

And yet, since we last saw Legacy Link we have seen Felicitas twice. First when winning a novice over a mile at Lingfield in December, when she was sent off at 18-1, and then last month at Sandown when she came clear at 11-1 over 1m2f in another novice.

Ed Walker: expecting big run from Felicitas Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ed Walker, trainer of Felicitas, said: "Legacy Link has form way better than ours. But Felicitas could not have done the job better at Sandown last month and impressed with the way she hit the line. Everything about her suggests she is a good filly and that she'll be suited by this galloping track.

"The whole point of a trial is to find out about these lightly raced three-year-olds and we go there full of hope."

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of K Sarra

K Sarra needs to step forward but the step up in trip will help.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Moments Of Joy

We always thought she was going to step up big time going a mile and a quarter. She’ll love a flat track, the trip and nice ground, so it’ll be interesting.

William Haggas, trainer of Sea The Storm

She has a bit to find on what she did at Wetherby, but she was second in a Group 3 for David Menuisier and won a maiden last year. She's come on for that win at Wetherby and it's worth a shot.

Four horses to note on Wednesday's undercard

By Oliver Barnard

Spectacular Diver – British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes ( 1.45 )

Spectacular Diver is the only runner in the field with racecourse experience, and he can use that to gain an edge over his rivals under David Allan. The juvenile finished second on debut last month behind Innichen , who had already run twice before that.

Tim Easterby has had only one other two-year-old winner this year and that was Lake Muritz, who, like Spectacular Diver, finished second on debut before winning next time out. Easterby will be hoping that trend continues here.

Spectacular Diver is by Dandy Man, who also sired the winner of this race when Thunder Moor struck in 2022.

The obvious danger is market leader Varzi , the Karl Burke-trained debutant by Havana Grey, who was bought for €170,000 at the Goffs Orby Book 1 sale.

Spectacular Diver 13:45 York View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Sing Us A Song – Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap ( 2.20 )

Sing Us A Song is a lightly raced four-year-old who could be set for a productive campaign. He finished third on his seasonal return at Epsom last month and was only 2lb below his career-best Racing Post Rating, achieved when winning at Haydock in September.

Owned by Wathnan Racing, the operation landed this race last year with Almosh’her , who later went on to run at both Royal Ascot and in the Ebor.

In his stable tour, trainer Ralph Beckett said they were working back from the royal meeting, with a decision still to be made between the Ascot Stakes and Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

A strong showing here over 1m4f could point connections towards the latter option and Sing Us A Song remains one to note, with Beckett saying: "The track will suit him and he's come forward for his last start."

Sing Us A Song 14:20 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Al Najashi – Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap ( 4.40 )

The Ollie Sangster-trained Al Najashi is bidding for a remarkable sixth successive victory after a superb all-weather campaign to begin 2026, during which his rating has risen 41lb from the mark off which he gained the first of those wins.

Raised a further 9lb for his latest success to an official rating of 94, he returns to turf for only the second time in his career. His first attempt on grass came on debut last August when he finished last, but he is a vastly improved horse now and there is every chance he can continue that progression back on turf.

Sangster said: “He’s been training nicely since Newcastle and now, off a career-high mark, it will be interesting to see whether he can replicate that form back on turf.

“I think York is a nice, fair, flat track, so there should be no issues there. A little bit of rain, if it comes, would be a bonus and hopefully he can continue his good run of form.”

Al Najashi 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Fox Journey – Stuey Weston & Friends Getting Out Handicap ( 5.15 )

The six-year-old makes his second start for Declan Carroll and there was plenty to like about his stable debut when finishing runner-up last month.

He was beaten just a length by Fast Fred at Musselburgh, having only been headed inside the final half-furlong, while the winner has since advertised the form by finishing a neck second on his next outing.

Fox Journey was raised only 2lb for that effort and remains 11lb below his last winning mark, achieved over this trip at Newmarket two years ago. That suggests he is well capable of winning from this sort of rating if building on his stable debut.

Carroll also felt York’s more galloping nature could suit him better, saying: “He’s been training well since we got him and it was a good first run, but he may be suited better by a more galloping track like York.

“We were pleased with that first effort and most of ours usually come on for the run. He’s in good nick.”

Fox Journey 17:15 York View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley (3lb) Tnr: Declan Carroll

Read more York Raceday Intel:

She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track

Time For Sandals takes next step on the road back to Royal Ascot with Ryan Moore in the saddle - but will forecast rain hinder her hopes?

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