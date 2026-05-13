Separating a small but high-class Middleton field is a challenge - this classy mare could have the tactical edge

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There may only be four runners in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes but there are three high-class horses in the line-up who are separated by very little on ratings.

Bar Red Letter , who is at least 6lb inferior and has a bit to prove, the big three in the market are just 2lb apart on official ratings, with last year's impressive winner See The Fire coming out on top on adjusted Racing Post Ratings.

Although the five-year-old achieved a top-class RPR of 121 when bolting up by 12 lengths in this contest last year, she has yet to win at the top level, with her record in Group 1 company reading 305423533420.

Therefore, it is not hard to argue that the class act in the field is Fallen Angel , who took her top-level tally to five with three Group 1 wins last year, including a seriously impressive victory in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in October.

Fallen Angel: the class act? Credit: Steve Davies (www.racingmediapics.co.uk)

She has to shoulder a 3lb penalty here, and is not as proven at this distance as See The Fire or Diamond Rain , who showed she stayed further when a close third in the 1m3f Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

See The Fire has an obvious chance, given her liking for York and the fact she is race-fit, while Diamond Rain was 2-2 in Britain last year before placed efforts in Grade 1 company in Canada and the US and could be capable of better, although Charlie Appleby has found winners hard to come by recently.

However, Fallen Angel could well enjoy the run of the race as the only confirmed front-runner in the field and was far from disgraced on her only try beyond a mile, finishing a close fourth in the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera in October 2024. If she is ready to roll after a break, she could prove hard to pass.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Could See The Fire make history?

No horse has won the Middleton twice in its 45-year history but Oisin Murphy is hopeful See The Fire can become the first to do so.

Last year's runaway winner enjoyed a warm up before her return to the Knavesmire when winning in Listed company at Nottingham and is a warm favourite to retain this Group 2 contest for Andrew Balding.

See The Fire: a runaway winner of last year's Middleton Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Murphy said: "I hope See The Fire would have a very good chance again in the race having won it last year but it's very strong this time around with Fallen Angel and Diamond Rain in there.

"She's a good filly and very consistent and won her first start back at Nottingham. I didn't ride her that day and hadn't ridden her at home before then, but I'd hope she will improve from it and I'm very much looking forward to getting back on her."

What they say

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Fallen Angel

We're looking forward to seeing her on the racecourse again. It's great that the powers that be have decided to keep her in training. We're up in trip and we're viewing this as a starting point to her season. Whatever happens, she'll come forward for it.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Diamond Rain

She's having her first start since the Breeders’ Cup and her preparation has gone well. We're working back from possibly heading out to America again with her and she will come on for the run, but she looks in great order.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Red Letter

This has been the plan for a while and she goes there in good shape.

Reporting by David Milnes

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