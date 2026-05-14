Ranked: the day two York runners for in-form William Haggas after an opening day double

William Haggas has been in a rich vein of form this May, with 13 winners from his 45 runners so far (29 per cent strike-rate) and another 14 finishing in the first three.

He enjoyed a double on the opening day of York’s Dante festival, as well as two narrow second places. The in-form trainer saddles three runners on day two of the meeting, including a leading contender in the Dante Stakes, and we have ranked their chances.

First Principle has enjoyed a productive career, winning four of his nine starts and finishing runner-up three times, but he faces a stiff test in the Hambleton Handicap (2.55 ).

His best effort came two starts ago when winning at Wolverhampton and recording a Racing Post Rating of 102, although he failed to back that up when well beaten at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships finals day.

The son of Kingman returns to turf for the first time since September and has the appealing services of Ryan Moore, who has not ridden him before. First Principle will need to produce something closer to his Wolverhampton form to feature in what looks a competitive contest.

First Principle 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: William Haggas

The yard have a great chance of success in the feature race, with Morshdi putting his Derby credentials on the line in the Dante Stakes (4.05 ).

Morshdi (Tom Marquand) wins the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Dubawi had been due to run in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester last week but was withdrawn amid ground concerns and he instead now runs in this more competitive Group 2 contest.

After finishing second on his debut, Morshdi won his next two starts, most recently taking the Listed Feilden Stakes by a length in April. Haggas and Marquand will hope he can follow in the footsteps of Economics, who landed this race for the pair in 2024.

Morshdi 16:05 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Haggas saddles another runner in the Hambleton Handicap in Sea Force. He could provide the yard with its best chance on the day, although if he remains favourite he will be going up against a trend of no winning market leader of the race since 2016.

The four-year-old did well to finish third in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last time out and may well have won with a clearer passage. He was denied room from over a furlong out and suffered further interference inside the final half-furlong.

He has been raised only 1lb for that effort, suggesting he remains on an attractive mark, while Tom Marquand returns to the saddle after partnering him to victory three starts ago. Sea Force has also shown form on varying types of ground, so any rain at York should not be an issue.

Sea Force 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Read more York Raceday Intel:

'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York

'This lad could be a bit different' - looking for the potential Derby winner as the Dante gives Epsom hopefuls one last chance

Separating a small but high-class Middleton field is a challenge - this classy mare could have the tactical edge

Three horses to note on the second day of the Dante festival - including an eye-catching jockey booking for a red-hot trainer

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