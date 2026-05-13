Legacy Link cut to 5-1 for the Oaks after hard-fought success in the Musidora Stakes

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Legacy Link made an Oaks statement as she dug in for a hard-fought success in the Group 2 Musidora Stakes.

She went clear approaching the final furlong and looked set to pull away before the Ed Walker-trained Felicitas came to her with a strong challenge. However under Colin Keane, on his first ride in the contest, Legacy Link battled back gamely to outstay her rival.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden she provided the yard with a ninth Musidora success, drawing them level with Sir Henry Cecil in the race’s all-time standings.

The daughter of Dubawi was returning to winning ways after finishing fourth in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile at the end of last season. She shaped as though the step up in trip suited her as she delivered a determined, staying performance.

Legacy Link was cut to 5-1 (from 8) for next month's Oaks by Paddy Power.

It wasn't all good news for the Gosden stable however with another Oaks contender, I’m The One, to miss Epsom. She had been a 10-1 fourth favourite for the Classic.

Speaking before Legacy Link's run, John Gosden said: "I think it's important people know she didn't come out the race at Chester quite as we'd hoped, so I don't think she'll be going to the Oaks."

The daughter of Sea The Stars created a huge impression on her debut at Newbury last month but was forced wide around the tight turns of Chester, finishing two lengths behind Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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