'It was my fault. It's very frustrating' - Richard Kingscote rues luck after Passenger's Dante run

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Richard Kingscote blamed himself for Passenger's defeat and rued his in-running luck after dead-heating for third in the Dante Stakes at York.

Winner of the Wood Ditton Stakes at Newmarket on his debut last month, the son of Ulysses was denied a clear run on multiple occasions in the home straight, but stayed on strongly to share minor honours with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Continuous.

Passenger was sent off the 9-2 favourite for the Dante, which was won by The Foxes, and Kingscote was left annoyed following their unlucky effort.

He said: "It was my fault. I couldn't get him a clear run. It's very frustrating."

However, Passenger's connections were keen to take the positives and believe they have nonetheless unearthed a top-class performer.

Sir Michael Stoute's assistant trainer James Savage said: "It was a bit of a hard-luck story, but it happens. He was in the stalls a long time, but he jumped out well and ran brilliantly for a horse making his second start. There are a lot of positives to be taken out of the race.

"It didn't happen for Richard in the straight, but we've learned he's well able to compete at this level with the best three-year-olds. We now know he can race at a high level. I'm not sure inexperience got him beat because if he got the gap he'd have gone through it. He's taken a massive step forward."

White Birch (left): finished second in the Dante Credit: Edward Whitaker

Passenger is 8-1 with Paddy Power for next month's Betfred Derby but would need to be supplemented for £85,000 and connections are unsure if he will line up at Epsom.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos family, said: "He didn't have the clearest of runs, but that was a great improvement. He showed himself to be a good horse. We'll regroup and see what Sir Michael would like to do. The family will follow his advice."

Ballysax Stakes winner White Birch ran a gallant race to finish second and connections are relishing running in the Derby next.

John Murphy's assistant trainer and son George said: "He ran a super race. He quickened well and we just bumped into one but we couldn't be happier.

"He's a super mover and he's more than entitled to take his chance at Epsom."

Epictetus finished fifth, while fellow leading fancies Canberra Legend and Flying Honours disappointed when finishing ninth and 11th.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.