'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?

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A neck. That was the distance between Rahiebb and Classic success when he was denied by Scandinavia in the St Leger.

Roger Varian's star has not been seen since, but he returns to the track in search of Yorkshire Cup glory and a place alongside recent winners such as Stradivarius , Rebel's Romance and Giavellotto .

Rahiebb returns a year older, a year stronger and with a camp even more determined that this will be the season he makes his mark in the top staying division. The Yorkshire Cup is no bad place to start.

"He's had a great winter and he's matured physically very well,” said Varian. “He's hopefully the type of horse who should improve with age. I'm very happy with his appearance.

“He's quite lazy in his work, so it's hard to judge whether he's improved and, if he has, by how much, but I'm happy with his condition.

“Hopefully he can run a good, promising race and give us all a bit of encouragement for the summer ahead. He should hopefully develop into a Cup candidate.”

Rahiebb (right) finishes second in the St Leger to Scandinavia Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Having not run as a juvenile, the son of Frankel improved markedly last season, although he could not add to his debut success. His campaign featured four runner-up efforts, including that narrow defeat at Doncaster.

After finishing second in a handicap at this meeting last year, he made a seamless switch to Group company and improved 25lb on official ratings across the campaign.

Rahiebb now has the chance to lay down a marker for the Ascot Gold Cup. He is a best-priced 14-1 for that test on June 18. Scandinavia, the 2-1 favourite for Ascot, runs at Leopardstown three hours after the Yorkshire Cup.

Rahiebb's sole win came on his debut at Newcastle Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Varian said: “He had a largely progressive year. Excluding the fourth at Goodwood, on every other start he bettered each run the next time, which is a sign that he was still improving. I don't think we've got to his ceiling. I hope his best days are ahead of him and this represents a good starting point for him.”

Rahiebb had been due to face Jan Brueghel in last week's Ormonde Stakes but was withdrawn amid uncertainty surrounding the surface.

The trainer added: “He's an important horse for us and for the owner and I think it was an easy decision to come out of Chester knowing we had this around the corner. If we didn't have another option, we'd probably have had to take our chance, but we were a little bit worried about the ground conditions."

Is the Yorkshire Cup a true Gold Cup trial?

The Yorkshire Cup is the final Group 2 staying race for older horses in Britain before the Ascot Gold Cup. It is therefore reasonable to assume it will be a trial for the royal meeting's flagship prize.

However, a flat 1m6f around the Knavesmire bears minimal resemblance to Ascot’s stiff 2m4f and this race seldom goes to a slogger.

Just look at the winners since 2017. Globetrotting legend Rebel’s Romance was victorious last year and is an eight-time Group 1 winner over 1m4f, while Giavellotto landed the previous two runnings before enjoying his finest hour in the Hong Kong Vase.

Amiloc: tactical advantage Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Spanish Mission (2021) placed in an Australian Group 1 over 1m2f, while Dartmouth (2017) captured the Hardwicke Stakes and three-time winner Stradivarius’s turn of foot was his most potent asset as a stayer.

Al Nayyir , Furthur , Rahiebb and Tarriance hold Gold Cup entries and Rahiebb is the likeliest to develop into a top-class Cup horse. This slow-burner almost beat Gold Cup favourite Scandinavia in the St Leger, a fine performance considering he made his debut only six months earlier.

Amiloc ’s only upcoming entry is in the Coronation Cup and he arguably possesses a change of gear his rivals lack.

This four-year-old signed off his campaign with a fourth-placed finish in the Breeders’ Cup Turf and often races prominently. Plenty of these like to be held up and Amiloc may find himself at a tactical advantage in the speed test the Yorkshire Cup often provides.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Tom Clover, trainer of Al Nayyir

He had a good winter in Meydan and he'll like it at York. We feel he looks better at this time than he did last season and he's worked nicely at home. It's a tall order and there's some very nice horses but we're hopeful he can have a touch of a fitness edge over some of the others.

Jessica Bedi, trainer of Deira Mile

He's good in himself and we're happy enough with him. He's a tricky customer and we're hoping for another positive run after his return from a long break at Ascot on his first start for us. He's got enough ability when he wants to show it and any rain that falls will help his case.

David O'Meara, trainer of Epic Poet

He’s been a grand horse for us. He was second in the Yorkshire Cup last year behind Rebel's Romance, so hopefully he’s got a good chance. I think the ground is beautiful and should suit him fine.

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